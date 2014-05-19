版本:
中国
2014年 5月 19日 星期一

<p>Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

<p>A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

<p>An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

<p>(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

<p>Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

<p>Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 18日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 18日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 17日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 16日

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

