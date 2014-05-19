Editor's choice
Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014
Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration bu
New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol
A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng c
A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18
A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 1
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS
Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stev
Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18,
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thr
Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014
An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 1
A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUT
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool
(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallo
(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2
Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2
Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Me
Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Sha
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singl
Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Mins
Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the
Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 20
A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria i
New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
