2014年 5月 20日 星期二

<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the country without a proper functioning government, but the move did not constitute a coup, military officials said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the country without a proper functioning government, but the move did not constitute a coup, military officials said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency response coordinator said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency response coordinator said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

<p>Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

<p>Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

