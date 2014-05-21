版本:
中国
2014年 5月 21日 星期三

<p>A riot policeman uses a baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A riot policeman uses a baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Fata Kovacevic reacts near her flood-damaged house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Fata Kovacevic reacts near her flood-damaged house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Yekaterina Len, 61, cries outside her destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Yekaterina Len, 61, cries outside her destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Employees conduct a final check to fix any cavities in the seams of balls inside the soccer ball factory that produces official match balls for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Sialkot, Punjab province, Pakistan, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Employees conduct a final check to fix any cavities in the seams of balls inside the soccer ball factory that produces official match balls for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Sialkot, Punjab province, Pakistan, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

<p>A police officer grabs a man as he tries to jump off the seventh floor of a hotel, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, May 19, 2014. The32-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after a failed relationship. Police and his ex-girlfriend managed to talk him down 3 hours later, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A police officer grabs a man as he tries to jump off the seventh floor of a hotel, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, May 19, 2014. The32-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after a failed relationship. Police and his ex-girlfriend managed to talk him down 3 hours later, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover while firing a SPG-9 recoilless gun towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork, northern Hama countryside, Syria, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover while firing a SPG-9 recoilless gun towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork, northern Hama countryside, Syria, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Retired bus driver Glenn Williams, dressed as Captain America, greets civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton after Sharpton's remarks to a rally by Amalgamated Transit Union workers to urge investment in public transit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Retired bus driver Glenn Williams, dressed as Captain America, greets civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton after Sharpton's remarks to a rally by Amalgamated Transit Union workers to urge investment in public transit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>TV personality Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris, France, May 20, 2014. U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West will celebrate their wedding in Florence on May 24, an official from the mayor's office confirmed. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris, France, May 20, 2014. U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West will celebrate their wedding in Florence on May 24, an official from the mayor's office confirmed. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban gives a traditional greeting to media before leaving Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban gives a traditional greeting to media before leaving Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Relatives of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, an Indian army soldier, mourn during his funeral in Qazipora in the Budgam district of Kashmir, May 20, 2014. Mir was killed in a gunfight between Indian army soldiers and suspected militants in Budgam district on Monday, police said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Relatives of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, an Indian army soldier, mourn during his funeral in Qazipora in the Budgam district of Kashmir, May 20, 2014. Mir was killed in a gunfight between Indian army soldiers and suspected militants in Budgam district on Monday, police said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, fires her rifle during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, fires her rifle during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Model Petra Nemcova takes a selfie with a mobile phone as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Model Petra Nemcova takes a selfie with a mobile phone as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama dances onstage during the Turnaround Arts Talent Show at the White House in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama dances onstage during the Turnaround Arts Talent Show at the White House in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping review an honor guard contingent during a welcoming ceremony at the Xijiao State Guesthouse ahead of the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping review an honor guard contingent during a welcoming ceremony at the Xijiao State Guesthouse ahead of the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college stretch backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college stretch backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A photo of a person who disappeared in the country's internal armed conflict is attached to a flower on the fence of the cathedral in Guatemala City, during commemorations on the 15th anniversary of the publication of the Diario Militar (Military Diary), May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A photo of a person who disappeared in the country's internal armed conflict is attached to a flower on the fence of the cathedral in Guatemala City, during commemorations on the 15th anniversary of the publication of the Diario Militar (Military Diary), May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A boy holds up a sign during a rally by gay rights supporters on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capital after a ruling struck down a ban on same sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A boy holds up a sign during a rally by gay rights supporters on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capital after a ruling struck down a ban on same sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Hero cat Tara, held by owner Roger Triantafilo, licks its whiskers as it is surrounded by news media after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Hero cat Tara, held by owner Roger Triantafilo, licks its whiskers as it is surrounded by news media after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>A labourer looks up as she sorts plastic bottles at a garbage recycling centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A labourer looks up as she sorts plastic bottles at a garbage recycling centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers fire mortars during the JAWTEX 2014 (Joint Air Warfare Tactical Exercise) at an army training area in Bergen, Germany, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers fire mortars during the JAWTEX 2014 (Joint Air Warfare Tactical Exercise) at an army training area in Bergen, Germany, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A woman looks at an American bison standing on the grasslands in the Janos Biosphere Reserve in Janos, in Chihuahua state, Mexico, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A woman looks at an American bison standing on the grasslands in the Janos Biosphere Reserve in Janos, in Chihuahua state, Mexico, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

