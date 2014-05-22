Editor's Choice
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria,more
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko Haram to the local government. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping beforemore
Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotlmore
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolutmore
Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolution memorial museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'omore
Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21,more
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. Workers were calling for higher wages and better work conditions. REUTERS/Jim Young
Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festimore
Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotlandmore
Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France,more
TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Mmore
Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the pomore
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo May 21, 2014. An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced Hosni Mubarak to three years in prison on charges of stealing public funds. His sons were sentenced to four years in jail on the same charges. REUTERS
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivmore
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at tmore
Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at the South African Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hishaml
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits bmore
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko Haram militants from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. REUTERS/Joe Penney
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds frommore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds from inside Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in more
Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks tomore
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blockimore
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore
Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idmore
Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordanmore
Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Islandmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Island from JSDF transport vessel Shimokita during a military drill, off Setouchi town on the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture in this photo taken by Kyodo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by more
Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
