版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 19:35 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko Haram to the local government. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria,more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko Haram to the local government. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 24
<p>Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping beforemore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 24
<p>Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotlmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 24
<p>Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolution memorial museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolutmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolution memorial museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Close
4 / 24
<p>Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'omore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 24
<p>Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. Workers were calling for higher wages and better work conditions. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21,more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. Workers were calling for higher wages and better work conditions. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 24
<p>Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festimore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
7 / 24
<p>Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotlandmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 24
<p>TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France,more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
9 / 24
<p>Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez</p>

Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Mmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Close
10 / 24
<p>Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo May 21, 2014. An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced Hosni Mubarak to three years in prison on charges of stealing public funds. His sons were sentenced to four years in jail on the same charges. REUTERS</p>

Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the pomore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo May 21, 2014. An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced Hosni Mubarak to three years in prison on charges of stealing public funds. His sons were sentenced to four years in jail on the same charges. REUTERS

Close
11 / 24
<p>A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 24
<p>Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at the South African Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hishaml</p>

Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at tmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at the South African Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hishaml

Close
13 / 24
<p>Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko Haram militants from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits bmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko Haram militants from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds from inside Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds frommore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds from inside Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

Close
15 / 24
<p>Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
16 / 24
<p>Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks tomore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 24
<p>Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blockimore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 24
<p>Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 24
<p>Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 24
<p>Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
21 / 24
<p>Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordanmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
22 / 24
<p>Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Island from JSDF transport vessel Shimokita during a military drill, off Setouchi town on the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture in this photo taken by Kyodo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Islandmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Island from JSDF transport vessel Shimokita during a military drill, off Setouchi town on the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture in this photo taken by Kyodo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
23 / 24
<p>Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 21日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 19日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 18日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐