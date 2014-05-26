Editor's Choice
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martmore
Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Mangermore
Soldiers raise their anti-riot shields as they take up positions to block protesters against military rule at more
People play football in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polmore
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroommore
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany reacts after winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 2more
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk, Ukrainmore
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the Fmore
Kenya's Silas Kiplagat leads against the USA's David Torrence in the men's 4x1500 metres relay as the Kenyan tmore
Shi'ite pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Moussa almore
Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTBmore
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of tmore
A picture taken using in-camera multi-exposure function shows service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-13M more
Boys recite verses from the Koran at an Almajiri Islamic school in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jmore
A Hindu devotee wearing a kavadi walks on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangonmore
A Thai soldier holds a white rose after receiving it from a supporter of the People's Democratic Reform Commitmore
Pedestrians walk through of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fumore
A Seleka fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) towards French soldiers in Bambari, Central African Remore
A woman holds a sign as she joins others in a protest against military rule in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2014more
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "There will be no World Cup" in front of a military police lineup durinmore
Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front ofmore
A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box inmore
Cameramen take pictures of a litter of white Bengal tiger cubs at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Austria, May 26, 2more
