版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 29日 星期四 21:27 BJT

Editor's choice

Smoke rises from the 998-tonne fuel tanker Shoko Maru after it exploded off the coast of Himeji, western Japan, in this photo taken and released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/5th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters - Japan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Smoke rises from the 998-tonne fuel tanker Shoko Maru after it exploded off the coast of Himeji, western Japanmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Smoke rises from the 998-tonne fuel tanker Shoko Maru after it exploded off the coast of Himeji, western Japan, in this photo taken and released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/5th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters - Japan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 24
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 24
Civil defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Civil defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Civil defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
3 / 24
Hu Famiao, a 50-year-old farmer whose feet was swollen due to an unknown disease, sits in a chair as his mother cries, at their house in Dougang village, Anhui province, China May 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Hu Famiao, a 50-year-old farmer whose feet was swollen due to an unknown disease, sits in a chair as his mothemore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Hu Famiao, a 50-year-old farmer whose feet was swollen due to an unknown disease, sits in a chair as his mother cries, at their house in Dougang village, Anhui province, China May 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
4 / 24
A female member of the honor guard looks on ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A female member of the honor guard looks on ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A female member of the honor guard looks on ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 24
Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 24
Police stand next to burning containers during a protest against the eviction of squatters from Can Vies building at Sants neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Police stand next to burning containers during a protest against the eviction of squatters from Can Vies buildmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Police stand next to burning containers during a protest against the eviction of squatters from Can Vies building at Sants neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
7 / 24
Roselie Kremers, mother of missing Dutch tourist Kris Kremers, attends a public vigil organized for finding her daughter, in Boquete, Panama May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Roselie Kremers, mother of missing Dutch tourist Kris Kremers, attends a public vigil organized for finding hemore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Roselie Kremers, mother of missing Dutch tourist Kris Kremers, attends a public vigil organized for finding her daughter, in Boquete, Panama May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 24
He Liang rides his home-made suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province, China May 28, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

He Liang rides his home-made suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province, China May 28, 2014. more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
He Liang rides his home-made suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province, China May 28, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 24
Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis markimore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 24
Trucks carrying criminals and suspects are seen during a mass sentencing rally at a stadium in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China May 27, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Trucks carrying criminals and suspects are seen during a mass sentencing rally at a stadium in Yili, Xinjiang more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Trucks carrying criminals and suspects are seen during a mass sentencing rally at a stadium in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China May 27, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 24
Children holding plates wait in a queue to receive food at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Children holding plates wait in a queue to receive food at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisationmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Children holding plates wait in a queue to receive food at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
12 / 24
A GoalControl watch reads "goal" as a football rolls fully behind the goal line during a demonstration in the western German city of Aachen May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A GoalControl watch reads "goal" as a football rolls fully behind the goal line during a demonstration in the more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A GoalControl watch reads "goal" as a football rolls fully behind the goal line during a demonstration in the western German city of Aachen May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 24
Indigenous Indians attend a protest against the Indian policy of President Dilma Rousseff's government and the costs of the 2014 World Cup in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Indigenous Indians attend a protest against the Indian policy of President Dilma Rousseff's government and themore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Indigenous Indians attend a protest against the Indian policy of President Dilma Rousseff's government and the costs of the 2014 World Cup in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
14 / 24
The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maximore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 24
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" amore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 24
An Afghan immigrant wipes his eyes as police evacuate him and others at an improvised camp in Calais, northern France, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan immigrant wipes his eyes as police evacuate him and others at an improvised camp in Calais, northernmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
An Afghan immigrant wipes his eyes as police evacuate him and others at an improvised camp in Calais, northern France, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 24
Demonstrators gather at the presidential headquarters in Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nina Zotina

Demonstrators gather at the presidential headquarters in Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region ofmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Demonstrators gather at the presidential headquarters in Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nina Zotina
Close
18 / 24
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches out to hit a return to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches out to hit a return to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles mmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches out to hit a return to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 24
A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monumemore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
20 / 24
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, and Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV) leader Geert Wilders (R) address a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, and Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV) leader Gemore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, and Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV) leader Geert Wilders (R) address a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
21 / 24
An Orthodox priest baptizes a baby at a church inside the Doctor Voino-Yasenetsky Saint Luka train, which serves as a free consultative and diagnostic medical center, at a railway station of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An Orthodox priest baptizes a baby at a church inside the Doctor Voino-Yasenetsky Saint Luka train, which servmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
An Orthodox priest baptizes a baby at a church inside the Doctor Voino-Yasenetsky Saint Luka train, which serves as a free consultative and diagnostic medical center, at a railway station of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
22 / 24
Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone arrives in court in Munich May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone arrives in court in Munich May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone arrives in court in Munich May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
23 / 24
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams during their women's singles matcmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 28日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 26日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 24日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 22日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐