The father of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps at his house at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. India's new Home Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on Friday in a grisly case in which two teenage girls were raped and hanged from a tree this week in Uttar Pradesh, as public anger and political controversy over the attack gain momentum. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
The father of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps at his house at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. India's new Home Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on Friday in a grisly case in which two teenage girls were raped and hanged from a tree this week in Uttar Pradesh, as public anger and political controversy over the attack gain momentum. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Mud is splattered across a wall in the flood-damaged home of the Kovacevic family in Topcic Polje May 31, 2014. More than 50 people were killed by flooding and landslides in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia. The heaviest rainfall in more than a century had caused rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away roads, bridges and homes. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Mud is splattered across a wall in the flood-damaged home of the Kovacevic family in Topcic Polje May 31, 2014. More than 50 people were killed by flooding and landslides in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia. The heaviest rainfall in more than a century had caused rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away roads, bridges and homes. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A ball girl holds tennis balls during a women's singles match between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
A ball girl holds tennis balls during a women's singles match between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Pro-Russian separatists fire a salute during the funeral of Vasily Burov, 46, at a cemetery in Makievka, eastern Ukraine, May 31, 2014. Burov was killed in clashes with the Ukrainian army in the village of Gorlovka in the Donetsk region on May 29. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Pro-Russian separatists fire a salute during the funeral of Vasily Burov, 46, at a cemetery in Makievka, eastern Ukraine, May 31, 2014. Burov was killed in clashes with the Ukrainian army in the village of Gorlovka in the Donetsk region on May 29. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A wounded demonstrator receives help after riot police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in central Istanbul May 31, 2014. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to mark the one-year anniversary of the country's biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades. REUTERS/Can Erok

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
A wounded demonstrator receives help after riot police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in central Istanbul May 31, 2014. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to mark the one-year anniversary of the country's biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades. REUTERS/Can Erok
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl (R) and Jami Bergdahl (L) after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. Bergdahl, the last U.S. prisoner of war from America's waning Afgan war, was handed over to U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan on Saturday in a dramatic swap for five Taliban detainees who will be handed over from Guantanamo Bay prison to Qatar. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
U.S. President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl (R) and Jami Bergdahl (L) after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. Bergdahl, the last U.S. prisoner of war from America's waning Afgan war, was handed over to U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan on Saturday in a dramatic swap for five Taliban detainees who will be handed over from Guantanamo Bay prison to Qatar. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 till July 13. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 till July 13. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tsuyoshi Kitazawa, a Japanese soccer player, holding a torch goes up the stairs during a torch relay at the final event to bid farewell to the National Olympic Stadium, which will be demolished to make way for a new stadium, in Tokyo May 31, 2014. A revised plan for the new stadium, which will be used for the 2020 Olympics, is still so wasteful and large for the site that it is a "sin" - one that also destroys the power of the original design, said a Tokyo architect running a petition drive against the structure. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Tsuyoshi Kitazawa, a Japanese soccer player, holding a torch goes up the stairs during a torch relay at the final event to bid farewell to the National Olympic Stadium, which will be demolished to make way for a new stadium, in Tokyo May 31, 2014. A revised plan for the new stadium, which will be used for the 2020 Olympics, is still so wasteful and large for the site that it is a "sin" - one that also destroys the power of the original design, said a Tokyo architect running a petition drive against the structure. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Zhang Xianling, whose son was killed by soldiers at the Tiananmen Square in 1989, waves after journalists were turned away, at the window of her home in Beijing, April 24, 2014. Early last month, 15 people went to a Beijing apartment to mark the 25th anniversary of the crushing of pro-democracy protests around Tiananmen Square. Among them were scholars, a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer, writers and Zhang. A few days later on May 6, 2014, five were in police detention after a photograph of the gathering circulated on the Internet. They were charged with "causing a disturbance", a crime that carries a jail term of up to five years. Picture taken April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Zhang Xianling, whose son was killed by soldiers at the Tiananmen Square in 1989, waves after journalists were turned away, at the window of her home in Beijing, April 24, 2014. Early last month, 15 people went to a Beijing apartment to mark the 25th anniversary of the crushing of pro-democracy protests around Tiananmen Square. Among them were scholars, a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer, writers and Zhang. A few days later on May 6, 2014, five were in police detention after a photograph of the gathering circulated on the Internet. They were charged with "causing a disturbance", a crime that carries a jail term of up to five years. Picture taken April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Thailand's Rachasak Kokietgym (R) punches Hong Kong's Rex Tso during their WBO Asia Pacific Jr. bantamweight title flight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Thailand's Rachasak Kokietgym (R) punches Hong Kong's Rex Tso during their WBO Asia Pacific Jr. bantamweight title flight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women wearing traditional costumes are photographed by a friend during the second edition of "Ronda Romantica" (Romantic Ronda) in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, late May 31, 2014. Ronda Romantica is a cultural, historical and tourist event during the three days where thousands of people of Ronda and about fifty towns around "Serrania de Ronda" (Ronda Mountain Ranges) dress in traditional costumes and recreate the era of the bandits, drovers and romantic travellers in the nineteenth century. They also recreate the war of Spanish Independence which started in 1808 with the invasion by French Napoleonic troops and lasted until 1814, when the French were defeated and expelled from the country. Picture taken May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Women wearing traditional costumes are photographed by a friend during the second edition of "Ronda Romantica" (Romantic Ronda) in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, late May 31, 2014. Ronda Romantica is a cultural, historical and tourist event during the three days where thousands of people of Ronda and about fifty towns around "Serrania de Ronda" (Ronda Mountain Ranges) dress in traditional costumes and recreate the era of the bandits, drovers and romantic travellers in the nineteenth century. They also recreate the war of Spanish Independence which started in 1808 with the invasion by French Napoleonic troops and lasted until 1814, when the French were defeated and expelled from the country. Picture taken May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A window is cleaned at one of the buildings of the Government house complex where offices of country's prime minister and other officials are located as it gets ready to reopen in Bangkok May 31, 2014. Thai coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha ousted the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on May 22 after months of sometimes violent protests. The general set out a plan for reconciliation and reform late on Friday in a televised address to the nation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
A window is cleaned at one of the buildings of the Government house complex where offices of country's prime minister and other officials are located as it gets ready to reopen in Bangkok May 31, 2014. Thai coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha ousted the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on May 22 after months of sometimes violent protests. The general set out a plan for reconciliation and reform late on Friday in a televised address to the nation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero of Argentina's River Plate saves a penalty shootout from Argentina's soccer club Boca Juniors during their international friendly soccer match at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero of Argentina's River Plate saves a penalty shootout from Argentina's soccer club Boca Juniors during their international friendly soccer match at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A plainclothes police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest in central Istanbul May 31, 2014. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to mark the one-year anniversary of the country's biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
A plainclothes police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest in central Istanbul May 31, 2014. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to mark the one-year anniversary of the country's biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) laughs as he sits between teammates Fabio Coentrao (L) and Pepe before their international friendly soccer match against Greece at the National Stadium in Lisbon May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) laughs as he sits between teammates Fabio Coentrao (L) and Pepe before their international friendly soccer match against Greece at the National Stadium in Lisbon May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjiang Station, in Shanshan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjiang Station, in Shanshan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, walks along with policemen at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. India's new Home Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on Friday in a grisly case in which two teenage girls were raped and hanged from a tree this week in Uttar Pradesh, as public anger and political controversy over the attack gain momentum. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2014年 6月 1日 星期日
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, walks along with policemen at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. India's new Home Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on Friday in a grisly case in which two teenage girls were raped and hanged from a tree this week in Uttar Pradesh, as public anger and political controversy over the attack gain momentum. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 31日
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 29日
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 28日
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 5月 26日

