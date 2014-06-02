Editor's choice
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari, Central African Republic Mamore
People run away from teargas fired during clashes between riot police and demonstrators during a protest in cemore
A child runs past a grand piano that has been left by the East River underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, in the Mamore
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from movingmore
An employee of ActiveLink Co. demonstrates ARM01, called 'Raku Vest', jointly developed with Kubota Corp., in more
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at imore
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUmore
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. more
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in the Color Run in London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia June 1, 2014. REUTmore
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of more
Bob Bergdahl, father of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho Nationamore
A pro-Russian rebel from the Vostok Battalion stands guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Glmore
People travel in an overcrowded bus in Kabul June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Asmore
Migrants are seen aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta June 1, 2014. more
Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks during his flight abroad a U.S. military aircraft June 1, 2014. REUTERS/more
Lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (R), 58, and worker Koo Sze-yiu, 67, pose with a mock coffin inside a factory buildinmore
Pope Francis prays during a meeting of the Renewal of the Holy Spirit organization at the Olympic stadium in Rmore
Elisa Garcia, 28, poses for a photo, wearing a costume from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya, whmore
Soldiers take up positions to stop protests against military rule at a shopping district in central Bangkok Jumore
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the more
Andy Potts celebrates as he wins the 34th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California Jmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.