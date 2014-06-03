Editor's Choice
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an electmore
Spain's King Juan Carlos catches his right foot with a rug as he heads to greet U.S. Chamber of Commerce Presimore
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a question and answer session at an electrical goods waremore
Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai greets supporters at an election campaign in Jozjan provinmore
Instruments are left on the ground during a break as members of the Royal Marines Band rehearse for Beating Remore
Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his body during his men's singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Fremore
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Pyongyang Orphanage to mark International Children's Day with the cmore
U.S. singer Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at more
Members of the Portuguese police arrive to guard an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. Police invmore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payemore
A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey as it takes off in Colleville-sur-more
Local businessman Chan Tat-ching, 70, poses at Victoria Park in Hong Kong May 26, 2014. Chan was the commandermore
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a more
A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official looks over the wreckage of a Gulfstream IV private jet more
A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June more
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Omore
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore
Members of Clowns Without Borders entertain Syrian refugee children in Jab Janine, West Bekaa, Lebanon, June 2more
An attendee arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New Yormore
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections amore
Indigenous people walk with the remains of six people, who had disappeared on June 2, 1982 during the Guatemalmore
An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern more
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
精选图集
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.