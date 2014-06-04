24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dmore
A Palestinian girl swings on a rope tied on a tree at a former Jewish settlement in Khan Younis in the southermore
A former U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft (bottom) flies alongside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigmore
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (L), 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with themore
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and othermore
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former more
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montanamore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro omore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an electmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his body during his men's singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Fremore
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Pyongyang Orphanage to mark International Children's Day with the cmore
U.S. singer Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at more
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payemore
A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey as it takes off in Colleville-sur-more
Local businessman Chan Tat-ching, 70, poses at Victoria Park in Hong Kong May 26, 2014. Chan was the commandermore
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a more
A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official looks over the wreckage of a Gulfstream IV private jet more
A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June more
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore
Members of Clowns Without Borders entertain Syrian refugee children in Jab Janine, West Bekaa, Lebanon, June 2more
Indigenous people walk with the remains of six people, who had disappeared on June 2, 1982 during the Guatemalmore
An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern more
