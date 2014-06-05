Editor's Choice
A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most numore
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mmore
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural at Arromanches-les-Bains more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during thmore
Disabled Palestinian girls play a game of sitting volleyball during a training session organized by General Unmore
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou vilmore
A student of the Scorpion Youth Military Club carries AK-74 Kalashnikov automatic rifles for a training sessiomore
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Squmore
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's quarter-final match at the Frenmore
A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashmore
An anti-government protester, covers himself with a shield during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro'smore
Brazilian artist Jambeiro paints a graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Junemore
An Afghan man prays in Kabul June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the towmore
An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft as they fly over the city of Camore
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above more
A man takes a nap on his tricycle during a hot day in Beijing, China, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India,more
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sanmore
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe plastic statues, designed by Ottmar Hoerl stand in front of the Goethe University imore
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during more
People play soccer at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A supporter of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group looks on as he takes part in a demonstration in Yemen's capital Sanmore
24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
