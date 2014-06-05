版本:
A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Disabled Palestinian girls play a game of sitting volleyball during a training session organized by General Union of Disabled Palestinians, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Disabled Palestinian girls play a game of sitting volleyball during a training session organized by General Union of Disabled Palestinians, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing, China, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing, China, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student of the Scorpion Youth Military Club carries AK-74 Kalashnikov automatic rifles for a training session on a summer base in a school in the village of Molodyozhny, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A student of the Scorpion Youth Military Club carries AK-74 Kalashnikov automatic rifles for a training session on a summer base in a school in the village of Molodyozhny, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sara Errani of Italy serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in this space for about a week, puzzling locals as to how it got there and the reason for its placement, perfectly under the bridge. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in this space for about a week, puzzling locals as to how it got there and the reason for its placement, perfectly under the bridge. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An anti-government protester, covers himself with a shield during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An anti-government protester, covers himself with a shield during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Brazilian artist Jambeiro paints a graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian artist Jambeiro paints a graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Afghan man prays in Kabul June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man prays in Kabul June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man takes a nap on his tricycle during a hot day in Beijing, China, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man takes a nap on his tricycle during a hot day in Beijing, China, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe plastic statues, designed by Ottmar Hoerl stand in front of the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe plastic statues, designed by Ottmar Hoerl stand in front of the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People play soccer at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

People play soccer at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A supporter of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group looks on as he takes part in a demonstration in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A supporter of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group looks on as he takes part in a demonstration in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
