版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 7日 星期六 02:00 BJT

Editor's Choice

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
1 / 24
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhummore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 24
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts Womore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 24
A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest nearmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 24
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote vilmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
5 / 24
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in fmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 24
President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news conference at the G7 Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news confemore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news conference at the G7 Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France Jmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Close
8 / 24
Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi, Central African Republic, June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi,more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi, Central African Republic, June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 24
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
10 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processimore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 24
People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugginmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 24
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 24
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting imore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
14 / 24
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazimore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
15 / 24
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Army's Red Devils parachute team during a display in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Armymore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Army's Red Devils parachute team during a display in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
16 / 24
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
17 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysemore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
18 / 24
A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slavmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 24
Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, atmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
20 / 24
An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
21 / 24
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
22 / 24
A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6,more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
23 / 24
Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovadomore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 5日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 4日
24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2

24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 4日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 3日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐