Editor's Choice
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by more
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhummore
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts Womore
A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest nearmore
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote vilmore
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in fmore
President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news confemore
Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France Jmore
Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi,more
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processimore
People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugginmore
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a more
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting imore
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazimore
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Armymore
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysemore
A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slavmore
Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, atmore
An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6,more
Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovadomore
下一个
24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.