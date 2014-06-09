Editor's Choice

版本:
An aircraft flies overhead as a person rummages for recyclables at a garbage dumpsite in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
An aircraft flies overhead as a person rummages for recyclables at a garbage dumpsite in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. Gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's biggest airports on Sunday and at least 23 people were killed, including all 10 of the attackers, media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. Gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's biggest airports on Sunday and at least 23 people were killed, including all 10 of the attackers, media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man sleeps in front of ATM machines in Paulista Avenue in central Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
A man sleeps in front of ATM machines in Paulista Avenue in central Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Locals play with dirt before a dip to cool off in a nearby canal on a hot day in Lahore, Pakistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Locals play with dirt before a dip to cool off in a nearby canal on a hot day in Lahore, Pakistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Egyptians celebrate after the swearing-in ceremony of president elect Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Egyptians celebrate after the swearing-in ceremony of president elect Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A flood-affected man sits as he cries during Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah's visit to Gozargah-e Noor district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Hossaini/Pool

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
A flood-affected man sits as he cries during Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah's visit to Gozargah-e Noor district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Hossaini/Pool
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Francis and Israeli President Shimon Peres arrive in the Vatican Gardens to pray together at the Vatican June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Francis and Israeli President Shimon Peres arrive in the Vatican Gardens to pray together at the Vatican June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Tourists pose for photographs at the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Tourists pose for photographs at the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An ill irregular immigrant lies on the ground as a blanket is placed over him at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour in Malta, early June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
An ill irregular immigrant lies on the ground as a blanket is placed over him at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour in Malta, early June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Enthusiasts in period uniform re-enact a battle from the First World War during the "Times and Epoch" festival in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Enthusiasts in period uniform re-enact a battle from the First World War during the "Times and Epoch" festival in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Emergency responders stand near an overturned truck after a road was washed away by floodwaters in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Emergency responders stand near an overturned truck after a road was washed away by floodwaters in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Boys watch a game during the Copa Popular soccer tournament, or People's Cup, held between slums, at the Pinto hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Boys watch a game during the Copa Popular soccer tournament, or People's Cup, held between slums, at the Pinto hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
French artist Paulo Grangeon throws one of his papier-mache pandas displayed at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong airport in China, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
French artist Paulo Grangeon throws one of his papier-mache pandas displayed at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong airport in China, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power with her RCMP officers hat as Constable Rick Nicholson reacts at a trailer park in Moncton, New Brunswick June 8, 2014. Constable Doug Larche, who was one of three Moncton RCMP officers killed on June 4 in a shooting incident, received a Commander's Commendation in 2008 for saving the life of an unconscious baby in Moncton. Kodie Power was that child. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power with her RCMP officers hat as Constable Rick Nicholson reacts at a trailer park in Moncton, New Brunswick June 8, 2014. Constable Doug Larche, who was one of three Moncton RCMP officers killed on June 4 in a shooting incident, received a Commander's Commendation in 2008 for saving the life of an unconscious baby in Moncton. Kodie Power was that child. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
