Editor's Choice
An aircraft flies overhead as a person rummages for recyclables at a garbage dumpsite in Paranaque city, metromore
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. Gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's bigmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during more
A man sleeps in front of ATM machines in Paulista Avenue in central Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Locals play with dirt before a dip to cool off in a nearby canal on a hot day in Lahore, Pakistan, June 8, 201more
Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madisonmore
Egyptians celebrate after the swearing-in ceremony of president elect Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Tahrir square imore
A flood-affected man sits as he cries during Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah's visit to Gozargmore
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Francis and Israeli President Shimon Peres arrive in the Vatican Garmore
Tourists pose for photographs at the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeimore
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and more
Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison more
An ill irregular immigrant lies on the ground as a blanket is placed over him at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFmore
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gimore
Enthusiasts in period uniform re-enact a battle from the First World War during the "Times and Epoch" festivalmore
Emergency responders stand near an overturned truck after a road was washed away by floodwaters in Boca del Rimore
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 20more
Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in more
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and more
Boys watch a game during the Copa Popular soccer tournament, or People's Cup, held between slums, at the Pintomore
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USAmore
French artist Paulo Grangeon throws one of his papier-mache pandas displayed at the arrival hall of the Hong Kmore
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 68tmore
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power more
下一个
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.