Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. Dolson was unhurt in the fall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. Dolson was unhurt in the fall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah holds an Afghan flag after an election campaign rally in Paghman district of Kabul June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah holds an Afghan flag after an election campaign rally in Paghman district of Kabul June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A policewoman walks past crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International, captain Robert Mayne (L-R), Kelly Garrett, Steven Matanich, Devon Butler, Nick Cook and Michael Mayne as they gather outside their cell at a jail in Puerto Lempira, on the Mosquito coast of northeastern Honduras June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A policewoman walks past crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International, captain Robert Mayne (L-R), Kelly Garrett, Steven Matanich, Devon Butler, Nick Cook and Michael Mayne as they gather outside their cell at a jail in Puerto Lempira, on the Mosquito coast of northeastern Honduras June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, (L-R) Ibragim Makhmoudov, Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, Dzhabrail Makhmoudov, Rustam Makhmoudov and Sergei Khadzhikurbanov attend a court hearing in Moscow, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, (L-R) Ibragim Makhmoudov, Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, Dzhabrail Makhmoudov, Rustam Makhmoudov and Sergei Khadzhikurbanov attend a court hearing in Moscow, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pilgrims drag a devotee by a rope in the Marianne River during the Ganga Dhaaraa festival at Blanchisseuse on Trinidad's north coast June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Pilgrims drag a devotee by a rope in the Marianne River during the Ganga Dhaaraa festival at Blanchisseuse on Trinidad's north coast June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea in Germany on June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea in Germany on June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prince William and former England captain David Beckham listen to a speaker at an event to launch a wildlife conservation campaign at Google's headquarters in London June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Britain's Prince William and former England captain David Beckham listen to a speaker at an event to launch a wildlife conservation campaign at Google's headquarters in London June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Women react at the site of a car bomb attack in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, Iraq, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Women react at the site of a car bomb attack in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, Iraq, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
People look from the window of a house damaged during recent fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and government forces near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
People look from the window of a house damaged during recent fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and government forces near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukraine from a gate of the regional administration building, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukraine from a gate of the regional administration building, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Brazilian army personnel go through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Brazilian army personnel go through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A soldier wears a machine gun bullet belt as he secures the gate of a prison near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A soldier wears a machine gun bullet belt as he secures the gate of a prison near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police officers stand guard outside the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka behind a tire set alight by demonstrators from the Freedom of National Organization, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Colombo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Police officers stand guard outside the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka behind a tire set alight by demonstrators from the Freedom of National Organization, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Colombo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Ishrat ul Ebad, Governor Sindh province, along with security officials visit a damaged area after Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Ishrat ul Ebad, Governor Sindh province, along with security officials visit a damaged area after Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Papier-mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed in front of the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Papier-mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed in front of the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mario Augusto Grajeda sticks the words "FIFA World Cup" onto a World Cup soccer trophy pinata at his workshop in the Mercado Colon, Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Mario Augusto Grajeda sticks the words "FIFA World Cup" onto a World Cup soccer trophy pinata at his workshop in the Mercado Colon, Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People look at the memorial on the steps of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters (RCMP) headquarters in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
People look at the memorial on the steps of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters (RCMP) headquarters in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 7日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 7日

