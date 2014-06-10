Editor's choice
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2more
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls ofmore
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastmore
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah holds an Afghan flag after an election campaignmore
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in tmore
A policewoman walks past crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International, capmore
Defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, (L-R) Ibragmore
Pilgrims drag a devotee by a rope in the Marianne River during the Ganga Dhaaraa festival at Blanchisseuse on more
People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea in Germany on June 9, more
Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prince William and former England captain David Beckham listen to a speaker at an event to launch a more
Women react at the site of a car bomb attack in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, Iraq, more
People look from the window of a house damaged during recent fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and governmore
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukramore
Brazilian army personnel go through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological amore
A soldier wears a machine gun bullet belt as he secures the gate of a prison near the northwestern Yemeni citymore
Police officers stand guard outside the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka behind a tire set alight by demonsmore
Ishrat ul Ebad, Governor Sindh province, along with security officials visit a damaged area after Sunday's Talmore
Papier-mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed in front of the Tian Tan Buddmore
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigilmore
Mario Augusto Grajeda sticks the words "FIFA World Cup" onto a World Cup soccer trophy pinata at his workshop more
People look at the memorial on the steps of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters (RCMP) headquarters in more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern more
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian fmore
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.