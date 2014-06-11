Editor's Choice
A man mourns the death of his relative, killed in Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, outmore
An Israeli policeman and a Palestinian protester scuffle during a demonstration to show solidarity with hungermore
A shop owner sits near her destroyed store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, imore
A security personnel checks his mobile phone before a meeting attended by Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,more
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week more
Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2more
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration against the government demanding for changes in the more
Family members of passengers aboard the sunken ferry Sewol struggle with a security officer, while attempting more
Actress and special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie, waves as she arrivmore
Skyscrapers at Hong Kong's central business district (L-R) AIA Central, CCB Tower, Bank of China Tower, City Hmore
Fireman remove fences at the Catalunya's Parliament among red smoke during a protest against budgets cuts in Bmore
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linkmore
A man who was injured on Sunday's suicide attack at a hotel in Taftan, located near Iranian border, is taken cmore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend the second round presidential candidate emore
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual while holding the official ball for 2014 World Cup and a poster of Portugal'more
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan, after Sunday's attack by Talimore
Gaming enthusiasts watch a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainmore
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin more
A female member of the honour guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcomimore
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Seleka fighter walks in a village, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African more
Natividad Badiana, 45, rides a small boat to collect recyclable plastic bottles floating on the murky water inmore
Kashmiri farmers work in paddy fields at Bandipora, north of Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, June 10, 2more
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014.more
