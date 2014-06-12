Editor's Choice
A Seleka fighter smokes during a patrol, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Central Amore
A woman, whose son was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, reacts after she and other family memore
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/more
A female honour guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony for Italy's Primmore
Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team peek through holes in the curtains on the fences surrounding the smore
Actress and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, hugs Neema Nammore
Cast members rest backstage during a dress rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" at the foothill omore
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of Presidenmore
Rebel fighters from Harakat Hazm (Hazm movement) move towards their positions in Aleppo's Sheikh Said districtmore
Kids play soccer on a street as a police officer watches outside Independencia stadium before the start of themore
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah leaves after the last day of election campaignsmore
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014more
A man prays for good weather as he walks in the rain before presidential candidate Joko Widodo arrives at a camore
A man cools himself in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, Indian Administered Kashmir, Junemore
A boy is silhouetted as he plays with a soccer ball at night in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dinmore
People form a giant 'red card' with a message "red card to child labour" at the Botafogo beach, with Sugarloafmore
A Virgin Airlines commercial aircraft is illuminated by the setting sun in front of a full moon after taking omore
A boy shoots a basket as the setting sun illuminates low clouds at an outdoor basketball court in Sydney's beamore
A farmer clears weeds at a rice field in Cianjur, West Java province Indonesia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawihamore
A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor imore
President Barack Obama puts his hand to his heart beside student body president Reginald Sarpong as a State Trmore
A girl takes a selfie in front of a promotional banner at the Brasilia Juscelino Kubitschek International Airpmore
Workers install a giant soccer ball in the centre of a traffic roundabout near the stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, more
A child watches fish swim over a mini soccer field during a "fish soccer match" event at the Shanghai Ocean Aqmore
