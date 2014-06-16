版本:
中国
2014年 6月 16日 星期一

Laborers work in a paddy field at Gunowal village on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Laborers work in a paddy field at Gunowal village on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. At least 48 people were killed and others wounded when more than two dozen unidentified gunmen attacked a coastal Kenyan town, police and the Kenya Red Cross said. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. At least 48 people were killed and others wounded when more than two dozen unidentified gunmen attacked a coastal Kenyan town, police and the Kenya Red Cross said. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
U.S. Navy servicemen walk on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington during its port call in the Hong Kong waters June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
U.S. Navy servicemen walk on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington during its port call in the Hong Kong waters June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by his teammates Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria after scoring a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by his teammates Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria after scoring a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona June 15, 2014. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew Israelites, about 300 African-Americans arrived in 1969 in the sleepy desert town of Dimona, claiming to be descendants of the ancient Israelites and a right to settle in the Jewish state. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona June 15, 2014. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew Israelites, about 300 African-Americans arrived in 1969 in the sleepy desert town of Dimona, claiming to be descendants of the ancient Israelites and a right to settle in the Jewish state. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. Israel said that Hamas militants had abducted three Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank, warning of "serious consequences" as it pressed on with a search and detained dozens of Palestinians. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. Israel said that Hamas militants had abducted three Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank, warning of "serious consequences" as it pressed on with a search and detained dozens of Palestinians. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Argentina's Lionel Messi shoots to score a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Argentina's Lionel Messi shoots to score a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People ride past the Walt Disney Concert Hall, designed by Frank Gehry, in the World Naked Bike Ride in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2014. The event aims to defend the right of cyclists to ride on the streets in safety, according to organizers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
People ride past the Walt Disney Concert Hall, designed by Frank Gehry, in the World Naked Bike Ride in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2014. The event aims to defend the right of cyclists to ride on the streets in safety, according to organizers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Mathieu Debuchy fights with Roger Espinoza of Honduras for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
France's Mathieu Debuchy fights with Roger Espinoza of Honduras for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain kicks a soccer ball as he celebrates with supporters after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain kicks a soccer ball as he celebrates with supporters after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An Iraqi security forces member with his weapon takes position as people, who fled from the violence in Mosul, arrive in their vehicles at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Russell

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
An Iraqi security forces member with his weapon takes position as people, who fled from the violence in Mosul, arrive in their vehicles at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Russell
Model Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Model Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organized by a non-governmental organization. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organized by a non-governmental organization. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Colombian presidential candidate and President Juan Manuel Santos celebrates after winning a second term in the country's presidential elections in Bogota June 15, 2014. Santos won a second term with an election victory that allows him to continue peace talks with Marxist guerrillas to end a half-century war. Santos beat right-wing challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga with about 50.9 percent support after a bitter campaign that challenged voters to decide between the incumbent's pursuit of negotiated peace or a likely escalation of combat under his rival. The word "peace" is written on Santos' right hand. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Colombian presidential candidate and President Juan Manuel Santos celebrates after winning a second term in the country's presidential elections in Bogota June 15, 2014. Santos won a second term with an election victory that allows him to continue peace talks with Marxist guerrillas to end a half-century war. Santos beat right-wing challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga with about 50.9 percent support after a bitter campaign that challenged voters to decide between the incumbent's pursuit of negotiated peace or a likely escalation of combat under his rival. The word "peace" is written on Santos' right hand. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Protesters run from tear gas shot by riot police as they demonstrate against the public spending for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. Police blocked the streets to keep demonstrators from reaching Maracana soccer stadium as Argentina played Bosnia and Herzegovina for Group F. REUTERS

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Protesters run from tear gas shot by riot police as they demonstrate against the public spending for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. Police blocked the streets to keep demonstrators from reaching Maracana soccer stadium as Argentina played Bosnia and Herzegovina for Group F. REUTERS
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri looks at the shadow of Ecuador's Walter Ayovi during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri looks at the shadow of Ecuador's Walter Ayovi during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. Israeli forces searching for the three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped swept into a second West Bank city, touching off street confrontations in which they killed a Palestinian, witnesses and hospital officials said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. Israeli forces searching for the three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped swept into a second West Bank city, touching off street confrontations in which they killed a Palestinian, witnesses and hospital officials said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man inspects what police say is the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 15, 2014. The place was frequently targeted in the past, according to police. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
A Palestinian man inspects what police say is the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 15, 2014. The place was frequently targeted in the past, according to police. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard (C) after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard (C) after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate a goal against Argentina during a public screening of the 2014 World Cup soccer match on Sarajevo main square, June 16, 2014. Argentina won 2-1 in their opening Group F match on Sunday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate a goal against Argentina during a public screening of the 2014 World Cup soccer match on Sarajevo main square, June 16, 2014. Argentina won 2-1 in their opening Group F match on Sunday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Graduates of the Military Academy take a selfie before having their group photo taken during the joint commencement for the military, air force, and navy academies in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Graduates of the Military Academy take a selfie before having their group photo taken during the joint commencement for the military, air force, and navy academies in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Cambodian worker looks on as she waits to cross the Thai-Cambodia border at Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaew June 15, 2014. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that over the past week 100,000 Cambodians have poured over the border, as the military that seized power in a May 22 coup intensifies lax measures to regulate illegal labor. The military's ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) insists Cambodians are leaving of their own accord and said 60,000 had crossed the border as of Saturday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 6月 16日 星期一
A Cambodian worker looks on as she waits to cross the Thai-Cambodia border at Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaew June 15, 2014. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that over the past week 100,000 Cambodians have poured over the border, as the military that seized power in a May 22 coup intensifies lax measures to regulate illegal labor. The military's ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) insists Cambodians are leaving of their own accord and said 60,000 had crossed the border as of Saturday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
