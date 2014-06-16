Editor's choice
Laborers work in a paddy field at Gunowal village on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Amritsar Junmore
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan towmore
U.S. Navy servicemen walk on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington during its port call more
Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by his teammates Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria after scoring a gomore
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islmore
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an admore
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Olmore
Argentina's Lionel Messi shoots to score a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer matcmore
People ride past the Walt Disney Concert Hall, designed by Frank Gehry, in the World Naked Bike Ride in Los Anmore
France's Mathieu Debuchy fights with Roger Espinoza of Honduras for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Groupmore
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Lemore
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain kicks a soccer ball as he celebrates with supporters after winning thmore
An Iraqi security forces member with his weapon takes position as people, who fled from the violence in Mosul,more
Model Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 15, 2014. REUTERS/more
Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlmore
Colombian presidential candidate and President Juan Manuel Santos celebrates after winning a second term in thmore
Protesters run from tear gas shot by riot police as they demonstrate against the public spending for the 2014 more
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri looks at the shadow of Ecuador's Walter Ayovi during their 2014 World Cup Group more
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron Junmore
A Palestinian man inspects what police say is the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern more
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard (C) after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was more
Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate a goal against Argentina during a public screening of the 2014 World more
Graduates of the Military Academy take a selfie before having their group photo taken during the joint commencmore
A Cambodian worker looks on as she waits to cross the Thai-Cambodia border at Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaew June 15more
