2014年 6月 18日 星期三

Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman June 17, 2014. The football league between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Jordanian youth is organized by Oxfam and the al-Baqaa youth club to commemorate World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20. The matches aim to foster positive relationships between communities, fighting exclusion and marginalization, while promoting trust and friendship, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman June 17, 2014. The football league between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Jordanian youth is organized by Oxfam and the al-Baqaa youth club to commemorate World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20. The matches aim to foster positive relationships between communities, fighting exclusion and marginalization, while promoting trust and friendship, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said that two days of attacks on the coast in which about 65 people were killed were planned by "local political networks", dismissing claims by Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group that it was behind the assaults. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said that two days of attacks on the coast in which about 65 people were killed were planned by "local political networks", dismissing claims by Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group that it was behind the assaults. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Russia's Igor Akinfeev fumbles the ball to concede a goal to South Korea's Lee Keun-ho during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Russia's Igor Akinfeev fumbles the ball to concede a goal to South Korea's Lee Keun-ho during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A soccer fan sleeps at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2014. Dozens of camps of mostly Argentinian soccer fans are lined along Copacabana beach, as fans follow their national soccer team around the match venues for the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A soccer fan sleeps at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2014. Dozens of camps of mostly Argentinian soccer fans are lined along Copacabana beach, as fans follow their national soccer team around the match venues for the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A migrant fans an exhausted and dehydrated woman after they were detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and Niger has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, with the chaotic government in Tripoli appearing to have abandoned all control. The revolt that overthrew Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi three years ago emptied Libya's arsenals, flooded the region with guns and dismantled much of the state apparatus, giving well-organized smuggler networks the run of the border. Border officials say up to 200 Africans cross the Ghat border strip every day, most headed north to the Mediterranean coast for the onward trip to Europe by boat. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A migrant fans an exhausted and dehydrated woman after they were detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and Niger has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, with the chaotic government in Tripoli appearing to have abandoned all control. The revolt that overthrew Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi three years ago emptied Libya's arsenals, flooded the region with guns and dismantled much of the state apparatus, giving well-organized smuggler networks the run of the border. Border officials say up to 200 Africans cross the Ghat border strip every day, most headed north to the Mediterranean coast for the onward trip to Europe by boat. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy heads a ball at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, ahead of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A boy heads a ball at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, ahead of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. Iraq's Shi'ite rulers defied Western calls to reach out to Sunnis to defuse the uprising in the north of the country, declaring a boycott of Iraq's main Sunni political bloc and accusing Sunni power Saudi Arabia of promoting "genocide". REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. Iraq's Shi'ite rulers defied Western calls to reach out to Sunnis to defuse the uprising in the north of the country, declaring a boycott of Iraq's main Sunni political bloc and accusing Sunni power Saudi Arabia of promoting "genocide". REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Mexico's Rafael Marquez fights for the ball with Brazil's David Luiz during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Mexico's Rafael Marquez fights for the ball with Brazil's David Luiz during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An exercise bike is pictured surrounded by debris in the town of Pilger, Nebraska June 17, 2014. Residents who were forced to leave a Nebraska village leveled by a tornado that killed a child and injured more than two dozen people began returning to salvage belongings from their battered homes, businesses, a church and school. The town of Pilger took a direct hit as tornadoes swept across a farming area in northeast Nebraska, devastating up to 75 percent of its buildings, officials said. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
An exercise bike is pictured surrounded by debris in the town of Pilger, Nebraska June 17, 2014. Residents who were forced to leave a Nebraska village leveled by a tornado that killed a child and injured more than two dozen people began returning to salvage belongings from their battered homes, businesses, a church and school. The town of Pilger took a direct hit as tornadoes swept across a farming area in northeast Nebraska, devastating up to 75 percent of its buildings, officials said. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Rescue workers assist an injured supporter of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, a Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during a protest in Lahore June 17, 2014. At least eight people including a policeman were killed and dozens wounded in Pakistan when protesters clashed with police in a standoff over a Canada-based anti-Taliban preacher. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Rescue workers assist an injured supporter of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, a Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during a protest in Lahore June 17, 2014. At least eight people including a policeman were killed and dozens wounded in Pakistan when protesters clashed with police in a standoff over a Canada-based anti-Taliban preacher. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Brazil's Neymar fights for the ball with Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Brazil's Neymar fights for the ball with Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Viktor, 68, hold his 11-month-old granddaughter Alissa as they wait for a bus to leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk June 17, 2014. Residents flee Slaviansk, the pro-Russian separatist stronghold, as they face ongoing shortages, utility outages and frequent artillery fire. Ukraine's president said he had ordered troops to regain control of the frontier with Russia to pave the way for a truce and peace talks after weeks of fighting with pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Viktor, 68, hold his 11-month-old granddaughter Alissa as they wait for a bus to leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk June 17, 2014. Residents flee Slaviansk, the pro-Russian separatist stronghold, as they face ongoing shortages, utility outages and frequent artillery fire. Ukraine's president said he had ordered troops to regain control of the frontier with Russia to pave the way for a truce and peace talks after weeks of fighting with pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City June 17, 2014. The news conference was held to protest against the Israeli arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank as well as to show support for people in the West Bank and Hebron. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City June 17, 2014. The news conference was held to protest against the Israeli arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank as well as to show support for people in the West Bank and Hebron. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, June 18, 2014. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite neighbourhood of Sadr City, according to police and hospital officials. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, June 18, 2014. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite neighbourhood of Sadr City, according to police and hospital officials. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spinning propellers project rings of light from a U.S. Marine Corps "Osprey" after it flew the White House press corps from Manhattan to New York's JFK Airport June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Spinning propellers project rings of light from a U.S. Marine Corps "Osprey" after it flew the White House press corps from Manhattan to New York's JFK Airport June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
South Korea's Lee Keun-ho celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates during the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Russia and South Korea at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
South Korea's Lee Keun-ho celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates during the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Russia and South Korea at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
South Korean soccer fans celebrate their team's first goal by Lee Keun-ho as they watch a live TV broadcast of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia, in Seoul June 18, 2014. Veteran Alexander Kerzhakov scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Russia in their World Cup Group H opener against South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
South Korean soccer fans celebrate their team's first goal by Lee Keun-ho as they watch a live TV broadcast of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia, in Seoul June 18, 2014. Veteran Alexander Kerzhakov scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Russia in their World Cup Group H opener against South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Mexico in an apartment in Recife June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
People watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Mexico in an apartment in Recife June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers work on "Transformers" replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. The new Transformers movie, which is premiering later this month, has brought the factory many new orders, according to Li. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Workers work on "Transformers" replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. The new Transformers movie, which is premiering later this month, has brought the factory many new orders, according to Li. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rain clouds are seen in the sky as a woman waits for a bus and men stand on a bridge in Yangon, Myanmar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Rain clouds are seen in the sky as a woman waits for a bus and men stand on a bridge in Yangon, Myanmar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A campaign poster for incumbent presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz is illuminated at night in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 18, 2014. Mauritania will hold presidential elections on Saturday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A campaign poster for incumbent presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz is illuminated at night in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 18, 2014. Mauritania will hold presidential elections on Saturday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 17日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 16日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 15日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 14日

