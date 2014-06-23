版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 19:35 BJT

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An Israeli soldier carries a tank shell near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 22, 2014. An attack from inside Syria killed a 13-year-old Israeli boy on the occupied Golan Heights, the first fatality on Israel's side of the frontier since the Syrian civil war began, relatives and the military said. Israeli tanks fired at Syrian army positions in response to what an Israeli military spokesman described as an intentional attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
An Israeli soldier carries a tank shell near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 22, 2014. An attack from inside Syria killed a 13-year-old Israeli boy on the occupied Golan Heights, the first fatality on Israel's side of the frontier since the Syrian civil war began, relatives and the military said. Israeli tanks fired at Syrian army positions in response to what an Israeli military spokesman described as an intentional attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Stewards sit together for a meeting the day before the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Stewards sit together for a meeting the day before the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies, in a case that has raised questions about the country's respect for media freedoms.The three, who all deny the charge, include Australian Peter Greste, Al Jazeera's Kenya-based correspondent, and Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of Al Jazeera English. The third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, received an additional three-year jail sentence on a separate charge involving possession of ammunition. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies, in a case that has raised questions about the country's respect for media freedoms.The three, who all deny the charge, include Australian Peter Greste, Al Jazeera's Kenya-based correspondent, and Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of Al Jazeera English. The third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, received an additional three-year jail sentence on a separate charge involving possession of ammunition. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A priest carries a monstrance that holds the consecrated host during a Corpus Christi procession outside a church in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 22, 2014. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses with the branches of trees and grass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A priest carries a monstrance that holds the consecrated host during a Corpus Christi procession outside a church in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 22, 2014. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses with the branches of trees and grass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Interior Ministry security force member assists his colleague to adjust the helmet as they stand guard outside a branch of Russian bank Sberbank which was attacked during a pro-Ukrainian anti-separatist rally in Kiev, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
An Interior Ministry security force member assists his colleague to adjust the helmet as they stand guard outside a branch of Russian bank Sberbank which was attacked during a pro-Ukrainian anti-separatist rally in Kiev, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on the outskirts of the town of Udaim in Diyala province, June 22, 2014. Gunmen seized an Iraqi-Syrian border post in Iraq's western Anbar province, security sources said, a day after Sunni militants fighting the Baghdad government grabbed another border crossing further north. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on the outskirts of the town of Udaim in Diyala province, June 22, 2014. Gunmen seized an Iraqi-Syrian border post in Iraq's western Anbar province, security sources said, a day after Sunni militants fighting the Baghdad government grabbed another border crossing further north. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 near memorials by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 near memorials by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The mother of Palestinian Mohammed Attallah mourns his death at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, one of them Attallah, Palestinian medics and a militant group said, as Israel pressed on with its crackdown on Hamas, the Islamist group it accuses of abducting three Israeli teens. In Ramallah, the Islamic Jihad militant group said one of its members was killed by Israeli gunfire.The Israeli military said it was "not familiar" with the incident. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
The mother of Palestinian Mohammed Attallah mourns his death at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, one of them Attallah, Palestinian medics and a militant group said, as Israel pressed on with its crackdown on Hamas, the Islamist group it accuses of abducting three Israeli teens. In Ramallah, the Islamic Jihad militant group said one of its members was killed by Israeli gunfire.The Israeli military said it was "not familiar" with the incident. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (L) after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (L) after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Belgian fans wave during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Belgian fans wave during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A U.S. soldier, part of a NATO peace force, places barbed wire on his Humvee during a protest in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica June 22, 2014. Police in Kosovo fired tear gas and rubber bullets at ethnic Albanian rioters burning police cars and lobbing rocks in Mitrovica, in protest over the blockage of the main bridge by ethnic Serbs. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A U.S. soldier, part of a NATO peace force, places barbed wire on his Humvee during a protest in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica June 22, 2014. Police in Kosovo fired tear gas and rubber bullets at ethnic Albanian rioters burning police cars and lobbing rocks in Mitrovica, in protest over the blockage of the main bridge by ethnic Serbs. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2014. The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Baron Gautsch, an Austro-Hungarian steamboat which sank in the northern Croatian Adriatic sea, will be marked on August 13, 2014. The ship, originally used to service passenger lines, had been leased by the Austro-Hungarian Army following the July 1914 outbreak of World War One to transport troops, only to run into a friendly minefield off the Brijuni islands less than a month later. Estimates say between 240 and 390 people perished in the sinking, making it one of the biggest losses of life in World War One. Today the shipwreck lies at a depth of 40 meters off the coast of Rovinj and is said to be the most popular site for divers in the Adriatic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2014. The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Baron Gautsch, an Austro-Hungarian steamboat which sank in the northern Croatian Adriatic sea, will be marked on August 13, 2014. The ship, originally used to service passenger lines, had been leased by the Austro-Hungarian Army following the July 1914 outbreak of World War One to transport troops, only to run into a friendly minefield off the Brijuni islands less than a month later. Estimates say between 240 and 390 people perished in the sinking, making it one of the biggest losses of life in World War One. Today the shipwreck lies at a depth of 40 meters off the coast of Rovinj and is said to be the most popular site for divers in the Adriatic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, Palestinian medics and a militant group said, as Israel pressed on with its crackdown on Hamas, the Islamist group it accuses of abducting three Israeli teens. Netanyahu, in public remarks to his cabinet, said Israel had conveyed its evidence against Hamas to several countries and would soon make it public. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, Palestinian medics and a militant group said, as Israel pressed on with its crackdown on Hamas, the Islamist group it accuses of abducting three Israeli teens. Netanyahu, in public remarks to his cabinet, said Israel had conveyed its evidence against Hamas to several countries and would soon make it public. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People enjoy the weather during a warm summer day on the banks of the Garonne and the place de la Bourse in Bordeaux center, southwestern France June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
People enjoy the weather during a warm summer day on the banks of the Garonne and the place de la Bourse in Bordeaux center, southwestern France June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Kate Kelly of Ordain Women weeps during a vigil as members of the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider her excommunication from the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 22, 2014. Kelly, founder of Ordain Women, which advocates for gender equality in the Mormon church, was scheduled to be tried for apostasy by a panel of male lay church leaders in Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Kate Kelly of Ordain Women weeps during a vigil as members of the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider her excommunication from the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 22, 2014. Kelly, founder of Ordain Women, which advocates for gender equality in the Mormon church, was scheduled to be tried for apostasy by a panel of male lay church leaders in Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Police patrol the area around a man killed after a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the background, in Naples, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Police patrol the area around a man killed after a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the background, in Naples, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A recovering drug addict wrestles with a punching dummy to unleash pent-up anger during a psychological therapy at the Shiliping compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Longyou county, Zhejiang province, China June 19, 2014. Established in 2008, the center is one of the biggest in China in terms of numbers of inmates and facilities. Recovering drug addicts in the center undergo treatment with a strict regime in physical exercises, psychological therapies and medication, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A recovering drug addict wrestles with a punching dummy to unleash pent-up anger during a psychological therapy at the Shiliping compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Longyou county, Zhejiang province, China June 19, 2014. Established in 2008, the center is one of the biggest in China in terms of numbers of inmates and facilities. Recovering drug addicts in the center undergo treatment with a strict regime in physical exercises, psychological therapies and medication, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong
A woman watches as Latvia's Baltic Bees aerobatic team, in L-39C Albatross airplanes, perform a maneuver during Bucharest International Air Show at Baneasa airport June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A woman watches as Latvia's Baltic Bees aerobatic team, in L-39C Albatross airplanes, perform a maneuver during Bucharest International Air Show at Baneasa airport June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen walks out of the field after he was injured during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen walks out of the field after he was injured during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
An Israeli soldier is seen during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics said, as Israel continued its crackdown on Islamist group Hamas, blamed for abducting three Israeli youths. Hamas, which refuses to recognize Israel's existence, has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the disappearance of the youths, who went missing near an Israeli settlement on June 13. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
An Israeli soldier is seen during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics said, as Israel continued its crackdown on Islamist group Hamas, blamed for abducting three Israeli youths. Hamas, which refuses to recognize Israel's existence, has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the disappearance of the youths, who went missing near an Israeli settlement on June 13. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Italy's national soccer team player Leonardo Bonucci (R) gives his jersey to a boy who invaded the pitch during a training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Italy's national soccer team player Leonardo Bonucci (R) gives his jersey to a boy who invaded the pitch during a training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school in Syria June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school in Syria June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 22日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 19日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 18日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 17日

