版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二 19:55 BJT

Editor's choice

Dancers wait during a visit by American actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sudan June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Dancers wait during a visit by American actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba,more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Dancers wait during a visit by American actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sudan June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
1 / 24
A member of the "Donbass" self-defense battalion swears the oath to be officially included into the reserve battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A member of the "Donbass" self-defense battalion swears the oath to be officially included into the reserve bamore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A member of the "Donbass" self-defense battalion swears the oath to be officially included into the reserve battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 24
Brazil's Neymar celebrates their win against Cameroon after their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Neymar celebrates their win against Cameroon after their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Bmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Brazil's Neymar celebrates their win against Cameroon after their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 24
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, China June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide. They were shut down in 2011 due to the pollution they caused but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Cmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, China June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide. They were shut down in 2011 due to the pollution they caused but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 24
People gather at the site of an explosion at the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

People gather at the site of an explosion at the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
People gather at the site of an explosion at the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
5 / 24
Chile's Alexis Sanchez argues with Dirk Kuyt (L) and Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Chile's Alexis Sanchez argues with Dirk Kuyt (L) and Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Chile's Alexis Sanchez argues with Dirk Kuyt (L) and Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 24
Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, June 19, 2014. Senior players, aged from 60 to 90, play weekly in a program organized by the municipality to promote activities for older adults. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, June 19, 2014. Senior plamore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, June 19, 2014. Senior players, aged from 60 to 90, play weekly in a program organized by the municipality to promote activities for older adults. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
7 / 24
Flight attendants wearing Brazil soccer team jerseys prepare to serve the passengers on an airplane traveling from Kunming to Hangzhou June 23, 2014. A Chinese airline company renovated the cabin of one of its airplanes then dressed the flight attendants with soccer jerseys as a way to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup and to attract more customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Flight attendants wearing Brazil soccer team jerseys prepare to serve the passengers on an airplane traveling more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Flight attendants wearing Brazil soccer team jerseys prepare to serve the passengers on an airplane traveling from Kunming to Hangzhou June 23, 2014. A Chinese airline company renovated the cabin of one of its airplanes then dressed the flight attendants with soccer jerseys as a way to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup and to attract more customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
8 / 24
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 23, 2014. The riders of the horses are representatives of ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 23, 2014. The riders of the horses are representatives of ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
9 / 24
President Barack Obama talks about how much he enjoys being president because so many people give him their babies to hold, as he addresses the White House Summit on Working Families in Washington June 23, 2014. Obama, as part of efforts to make the U.S. workplace more accommodating for employees with families, will direct federal agencies to step up efforts to give workers more leeway in determining their schedules. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama talks about how much he enjoys being president because so many people give him their bamore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
President Barack Obama talks about how much he enjoys being president because so many people give him their babies to hold, as he addresses the White House Summit on Working Families in Washington June 23, 2014. Obama, as part of efforts to make the U.S. workplace more accommodating for employees with families, will direct federal agencies to step up efforts to give workers more leeway in determining their schedules. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 24
Residents, covered with dried banana leaves and mud, walk along a road as they participate in a religious ritual known locally as "Taong Putik" (Mud People), while celebrating the Catholic feast day of Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, Philippines June 24, 2014. According to Saint John the Baptist parish church, hundreds of devotees participated in this year's feast day, which has been observed in the village since 1945, to seek blessings and bountiful harvests. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents, covered with dried banana leaves and mud, walk along a road as they participate in a religious ritumore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Residents, covered with dried banana leaves and mud, walk along a road as they participate in a religious ritual known locally as "Taong Putik" (Mud People), while celebrating the Catholic feast day of Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, Philippines June 24, 2014. According to Saint John the Baptist parish church, hundreds of devotees participated in this year's feast day, which has been observed in the village since 1945, to seek blessings and bountiful harvests. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 24
A Mexican soccer fan, dressed in a Spider-man costume, jumps from a vehicle as he celebrates Mexico's 2014 World Cup soccer match win over Croatia, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Mexican soccer fan, dressed in a Spider-man costume, jumps from a vehicle as he celebrates Mexico's 2014 Wormore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A Mexican soccer fan, dressed in a Spider-man costume, jumps from a vehicle as he celebrates Mexico's 2014 World Cup soccer match win over Croatia, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 24
Australia's reserve players watch as Spain's Jordi Alba (top) and Australia's Matthew Leckie fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Australia's reserve players watch as Spain's Jordi Alba (top) and Australia's Matthew Leckie fight for the balmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Australia's reserve players watch as Spain's Jordi Alba (top) and Australia's Matthew Leckie fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 24
A Jewish settler walks with his son in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maon, south of Hebron May 19, 2014. Israeli lawmakers are pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lift what they call unjustified secrecy over opaque - and rising - funding for settlements on West Bank land that Palestinians want for a state. EUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish settler walks with his son in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maon, south of Hebron May 19, 2014. more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A Jewish settler walks with his son in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maon, south of Hebron May 19, 2014. Israeli lawmakers are pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lift what they call unjustified secrecy over opaque - and rising - funding for settlements on West Bank land that Palestinians want for a state. EUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 24
Aircraft parts are pictured on a road after a mid-air collision between two aircrafts in Elpe, near the western city of Olsberg, June 23, 2014. A civilian Learjet crashed in the wooded area near Olsberg, after a mid-air collision with a German military aircraft. The military aircraft landed safely. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Aircraft parts are pictured on a road after a mid-air collision between two aircrafts in Elpe, near the westermore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Aircraft parts are pictured on a road after a mid-air collision between two aircrafts in Elpe, near the western city of Olsberg, June 23, 2014. A civilian Learjet crashed in the wooded area near Olsberg, after a mid-air collision with a German military aircraft. The military aircraft landed safely. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
15 / 24
A Forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 24, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

A Forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A Forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 24, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Close
16 / 24
A National Heritage Trust historical re-enactor in Victorian-era Royal Malta Artillery uniform waits to fire one of several cannons during an activity to mark the feast day of Saint John the Baptist, patron saint of the Knights of the Order of Saint John, on the bastions of Valletta, June 23, 2014. The Order ruled Malta between 1530 and 1798. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A National Heritage Trust historical re-enactor in Victorian-era Royal Malta Artillery uniform waits to fire omore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A National Heritage Trust historical re-enactor in Victorian-era Royal Malta Artillery uniform waits to fire one of several cannons during an activity to mark the feast day of Saint John the Baptist, patron saint of the Knights of the Order of Saint John, on the bastions of Valletta, June 23, 2014. The Order ruled Malta between 1530 and 1798. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 24
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a carpet market in Benghazi, Libya June 23, 2014. According to local authorities, no casualties were reported in the fire which started in a fireworks shop close to the market. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a carpet market in Benghazi, Libya June 23, 2014. According to locamore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a carpet market in Benghazi, Libya June 23, 2014. According to local authorities, no casualties were reported in the fire which started in a fireworks shop close to the market. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
18 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the televisimore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 24
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands scores against Chile during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands scores against Chile during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands scores against Chile during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 24
Girls paint their faces with the colors of the Brazilian flag at Corrilhos favela, before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon, near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Girls paint their faces with the colors of the Brazilian flag at Corrilhos favela, before the 2014 World Cup Gmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Girls paint their faces with the colors of the Brazilian flag at Corrilhos favela, before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon, near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
21 / 24
Jurgen Melzer of Austria slips during his men's singles tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Jurgen Melzer of Austria slips during his men's singles tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at tmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Jurgen Melzer of Austria slips during his men's singles tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
22 / 24
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates his team's third goal against Croatia during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates his team's third goal against Croatia during their 2014 World Cup Group Amore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates his team's third goal against Croatia during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
23 / 24
A couple embraces during a party held on the night of the San Juan bonfire on the beach of Playa de Poniente in Gijon early June 24, 2014. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate the night of San Juan, a purification ceremony coinciding with the summer solstice. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A couple embraces during a party held on the night of the San Juan bonfire on the beach of Playa de Poniente imore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A couple embraces during a party held on the night of the San Juan bonfire on the beach of Playa de Poniente in Gijon early June 24, 2014. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate the night of San Juan, a purification ceremony coinciding with the summer solstice. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 23日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 19日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 18日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐