Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castells" as a child descends during the Samore
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during their 2014 World Cup Group Dmore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 20more
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in thmore
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks and her husband Charlie leave the Old Bailey courthoumore
Participants look on during a competition at the "Zarnitsa" regional war games for students near Stavropol Junmore
Native Brazilian Nobre Arariba paints his face in the village of Santa Cruz Cabralia, north of Porto Seguro Jumore
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, June 17, 2014. Limore
A representative of students who survived the April 16 ferry disaster cries while reading a letter as a teachemore
Visitors walk inside a cave situated below the ancient towns of Maresha and Beit Guvrin in the Judean Lowlandsmore
Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Basra, southeast of Baghdmore
Uruguay's Diego Godin celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Italy during their 2014 World Cup Grmore
England's Wayne Rooney (L) fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Junior Diaz during their 2014 World Cup Groupmore
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ) during a press preview before the opening of a Jeff Koons retrospectmore
Crew members of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane are seen beside the body of a woman who was killmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamimore
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversarmore
A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de Fmore
Workers clean a building's glass wall bearing a reflection of other buildings at a financial district in Beijimore
Rafael Nadal of Spain stretches to hit a return to Martin Klizan of Slovakia during their men's singles tennismore
Colombia's James Rodriguez greets Japan's Yuto Nagatomo after Colombia won their 2014 World Cup Group C soccermore
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone arrives in court in Munich June 24, 2014. Ecclestone is accused more
The Perseus Cluster is shown in this picture provided by NASA June 24, 2014. The Perseus Cluster is one of themore
A soccer fan wearing mask of Japan's national soccer player Yuto Nagatomo reacts next to a mock World Cup tropmore
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.