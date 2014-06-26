Editor's choice
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelmore
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, Nigeria June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killemore
A woman comforts the sister of three-year-old Palestinian girl Jud al-Danaf during her funeral, in Gaza City Jmore
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lumore
Members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe play in their village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, amore
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi fights for the ball with France's Moussa Sissoko during their 2014 World Cup Group E somore
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photmore
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fightimore
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with police officers while China's top official in charge of relations with more
A patient sits outside a hospital building in Changsha, Hunan province, China June 25, 2014. Firefighters savemore
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel more
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 20more
Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez falls into the goal net after making a save during their 2014 World Cup Group more
Defendants accused of mob sexual assaults stand behind bars at a court in Cairo June 25, 2014. A Cairo court omore
Men carry a person who fainted while queuing up to receive food supplies at a distribution point for those flemore
Bianca and Jack Vaughan arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain for the first day of the Glastonbury Festivmore
New vehicles park at a Chinese automobile factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 24, 2014. In a country more
Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Najaf, June 25, 2014. Milmore
Kindergarten children are reflected on a memorial tablet inscribed with the names of South Korean soldiers whomore
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Mmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATOmore
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi covers his face with his jersey after their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match againstmore
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamibomore
Iran's Andranik Teymourian (R) reacts as Bosnia's Edin Dzeko (L), Miralem Pjanic and Vedad Ibisevic (2nd R) cemore
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.