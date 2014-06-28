Palestinians wait to see the body of Palestinian militant Osama al-Hosomi during his funeral outside his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip June 27, 2014. An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinian militants, one of them al-Hosomi, and critically wounded a third in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the military and Palestinian medical officials said. The attack was on a car travelling along a coastal road near a beach refugee camp in Gaza, witnesses said. One source identified the men as belonging to the Popular Resistance Committees, a network of militant groups that has fired rockets into southern Israel. The Israeli military said the men targeted had been "involved in firing at Israel in recent weeks and were planning serious terror attacks against Israeli residents". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

