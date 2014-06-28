版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 28日 星期六 14:30 BJT

Editor's Choice

Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury mmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 24
Palestinians wait to see the body of Palestinian militant Osama al-Hosomi during his funeral outside his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip June 27, 2014. An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinian militants, one of them al-Hosomi, and critically wounded a third in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the military and Palestinian medical officials said. The attack was on a car travelling along a coastal road near a beach refugee camp in Gaza, witnesses said. One source identified the men as belonging to the Popular Resistance Committees, a network of militant groups that has fired rockets into southern Israel. The Israeli military said the men targeted had been "involved in firing at Israel in recent weeks and were planning serious terror attacks against Israeli residents". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians wait to see the body of Palestinian militant Osama al-Hosomi during his funeral outside his familmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Palestinians wait to see the body of Palestinian militant Osama al-Hosomi during his funeral outside his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip June 27, 2014. An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinian militants, one of them al-Hosomi, and critically wounded a third in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the military and Palestinian medical officials said. The attack was on a car travelling along a coastal road near a beach refugee camp in Gaza, witnesses said. One source identified the men as belonging to the Popular Resistance Committees, a network of militant groups that has fired rockets into southern Israel. The Israeli military said the men targeted had been "involved in firing at Israel in recent weeks and were planning serious terror attacks against Israeli residents". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 24
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue with the Maracana stadium in the background, in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue with the Maracana stadium in the background, in Rio de Jmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue with the Maracana stadium in the background, in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 24
Novak Djokovic from Serbia falls during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon from France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Novak Djokovic from Serbia falls during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon from France at the Wimblemore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Novak Djokovic from Serbia falls during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon from France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 24
A woman carries a baby as she talks with other women talk at a food distribution in Minkaman, Lakes State, June 27, 2014. About 94,000 people have sought refuge in Minkaman after fighting broke out in neighbouring states, according to the International Organization for Migration. According to OCHA, at least 3.8 million people who are facing alarming food insecurity and around 1.5 million people have been displaced by conflict. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A woman carries a baby as she talks with other women talk at a food distribution in Minkaman, Lakes State, Junmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A woman carries a baby as she talks with other women talk at a food distribution in Minkaman, Lakes State, June 27, 2014. About 94,000 people have sought refuge in Minkaman after fighting broke out in neighbouring states, according to the International Organization for Migration. According to OCHA, at least 3.8 million people who are facing alarming food insecurity and around 1.5 million people have been displaced by conflict. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
5 / 24
Children, who fled from the violence in Mosul, play during sunset inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the most influential Shi'ite cleric in Iraq, called on the country's leaders on Friday to choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri al-Maliki's eight year rule. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Children, who fled from the violence in Mosul, play during sunset inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskimore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Children, who fled from the violence in Mosul, play during sunset inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the most influential Shi'ite cleric in Iraq, called on the country's leaders on Friday to choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri al-Maliki's eight year rule. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 24
The victim of a bomb explosion at the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour on Wednesday, police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The victim of a bomb explosion at the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency more

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
The victim of a bomb explosion at the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour on Wednesday, police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 24
Anti-eviction activists embrace and cry after the eviction of a family in Madrid June 27, 2014. Jorge Manuel Aviles, 57, and his wife Yolanda De Diego, 26, lived in the home that belongs to Kutxabank with their three sons, who are nine and three years and about 20 days old. The family has been occupying the house for the last nine months. Both parents are currently unemployed and are living on subsidies. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Anti-eviction activists embrace and cry after the eviction of a family in Madrid June 27, 2014. Jorge Manuel Amore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Anti-eviction activists embrace and cry after the eviction of a family in Madrid June 27, 2014. Jorge Manuel Aviles, 57, and his wife Yolanda De Diego, 26, lived in the home that belongs to Kutxabank with their three sons, who are nine and three years and about 20 days old. The family has been occupying the house for the last nine months. Both parents are currently unemployed and are living on subsidies. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
8 / 24
Protesters run in front of an Israeli military bulldozer during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom, near Nablus, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Protesters run in front of an Israeli military bulldozer during clashes with Israeli troops following a protesmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Protesters run in front of an Israeli military bulldozer during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom, near Nablus, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 24
A military officer from the honour guards adjusts his cap ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Myanmar's President Thein Sein outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A military officer from the honour guards adjusts his cap ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Myanmar's Presidenmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A military officer from the honour guards adjusts his cap ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Myanmar's President Thein Sein outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 24
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Grigsby (L) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts' Shane Horton during the second half of their CFL football game in Winnipeg June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Grigsby (L) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts' Shane Horton during the second half ofmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Grigsby (L) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts' Shane Horton during the second half of their CFL football game in Winnipeg June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Close
11 / 24
A protester is detained by police officers during a confrontation outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong June 27, 2014. Protesters, including villagers and students, demanded the government to withdraw development plans in northeast New Territories in which farmlands will be turned into housing estates, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester is detained by police officers during a confrontation outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kongmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A protester is detained by police officers during a confrontation outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong June 27, 2014. Protesters, including villagers and students, demanded the government to withdraw development plans in northeast New Territories in which farmlands will be turned into housing estates, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 24
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Sanaa, as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Sanaa, as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest mmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Sanaa, as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
13 / 24
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip (R) and Sofia Hellqvist look at each other during their news conference where they announced their engagement at Stockholm Palace, June 27, 2014. Prince Carl Philip, third in line to the throne of Sweden, will marry his longtime girlfriend, 29-year-old former model Hellqvist, the royal court said on Friday. "The wedding date has not yet been decided but it is planned to take place during the summer of 2015," it announced in a statement. REUTER/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip (R) and Sofia Hellqvist look at each other during their news conference where theymore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip (R) and Sofia Hellqvist look at each other during their news conference where they announced their engagement at Stockholm Palace, June 27, 2014. Prince Carl Philip, third in line to the throne of Sweden, will marry his longtime girlfriend, 29-year-old former model Hellqvist, the royal court said on Friday. "The wedding date has not yet been decided but it is planned to take place during the summer of 2015," it announced in a statement. REUTER/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency
Close
14 / 24
Kevin Richardson, one of the wrongly convicted "Central Park Five", takes a deep breath as he gets emotional during a news conference to announce the payout for the case at City Hall in New York June 27, 2014. New York City's chief fiscal officer on Thursday signed off on a settlement that would end the decade-long civil rights lawsuit brought by five men wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in Central Park in 1989. The size of the settlement has not been publicly disclosed but a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters it is approximately $40 million. The figure would appear to make it the largest wrongful conviction settlement in New York history. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kevin Richardson, one of the wrongly convicted "Central Park Five", takes a deep breath as he gets emotional dmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Kevin Richardson, one of the wrongly convicted "Central Park Five", takes a deep breath as he gets emotional during a news conference to announce the payout for the case at City Hall in New York June 27, 2014. New York City's chief fiscal officer on Thursday signed off on a settlement that would end the decade-long civil rights lawsuit brought by five men wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in Central Park in 1989. The size of the settlement has not been publicly disclosed but a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters it is approximately $40 million. The figure would appear to make it the largest wrongful conviction settlement in New York history. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 24
An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan, in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2014. Muslims scan the sky at dusk in the beginning of the lunar calendar's ninth month in search of the new moon to proclaim the start of Ramadan, Islam's holiest month during which observant believers fast from dawn to dusk. Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan with the Eid al-Fitr festival. REUTERS/Samsul Said

An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon more

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan, in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2014. Muslims scan the sky at dusk in the beginning of the lunar calendar's ninth month in search of the new moon to proclaim the start of Ramadan, Islam's holiest month during which observant believers fast from dawn to dusk. Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan with the Eid al-Fitr festival. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
16 / 24
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field training in Najaf, June 27, 2014. Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the most influential Shi'ite cleric in Iraq, called on the country's leaders on Friday to choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri al-Maliki's eight year rule. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the more

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field training in Najaf, June 27, 2014. Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the most influential Shi'ite cleric in Iraq, called on the country's leaders on Friday to choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri al-Maliki's eight year rule. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 24
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Venus Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Venus Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles tenmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Venus Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 24
A boy looks at a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft (foreground) on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2014. The passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 most likely died from suffocation and coasted lifelessly into the ocean on autopilot, a new report released by Australian officials on Thursday said. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A boy looks at a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft (foreground) on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur Internatmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A boy looks at a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft (foreground) on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2014. The passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 most likely died from suffocation and coasted lifelessly into the ocean on autopilot, a new report released by Australian officials on Thursday said. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
19 / 24
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. Picture taken June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. Picture taken Jumore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. Picture taken June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
Afghans shout slogans during a protest to support presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, in Kabul June 27, 2014. Thousands of angry protesters marched on the Afghan president's palace on Friday in support of candidate Abdullah's allegations that mass fraud had been committed during the presidential election by organisers and state officials. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghans shout slogans during a protest to support presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, in Kabul June 27, more

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Afghans shout slogans during a protest to support presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, in Kabul June 27, 2014. Thousands of angry protesters marched on the Afghan president's palace on Friday in support of candidate Abdullah's allegations that mass fraud had been committed during the presidential election by organisers and state officials. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
21 / 24
Israeli police take up positions in the Israeli-Arab town of Umm el-Fahm, during a demonstration by protesters against Israel's military operation to search for three missing Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank, June 27, 2014. Israel on Thursday named two Hamas Islamists as leading suspects in the June 12 kidnappings of the three teenagers, in the most concrete report yet of results after weeks of searches in the occupied West Bank. Hamas has declined to deny or acknowledge responsibility for snatching the youths, who vanished while hitchhiking near a Jewish settlement, although it has praised the kidnapping. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police take up positions in the Israeli-Arab town of Umm el-Fahm, during a demonstration by protestersmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Israeli police take up positions in the Israeli-Arab town of Umm el-Fahm, during a demonstration by protesters against Israel's military operation to search for three missing Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank, June 27, 2014. Israel on Thursday named two Hamas Islamists as leading suspects in the June 12 kidnappings of the three teenagers, in the most concrete report yet of results after weeks of searches in the occupied West Bank. Hamas has declined to deny or acknowledge responsibility for snatching the youths, who vanished while hitchhiking near a Jewish settlement, although it has praised the kidnapping. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 24
A bride poses for a photographer on an embankment at the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A bride poses for a photographer on an embankment at the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsmore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
A bride poses for a photographer on an embankment at the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
23 / 24
Uruguay's fans gather to express solidarity with player Luis Suarez while they await his arrival outside Montevideo's Carrasco international airport June 26, 2014. Suarez was hit with the longest ban imposed at a World Cup on Thursday as FIFA threw the book at one of soccer's most talented but controversial players for biting an opponent. Suarez was suspended from all football-related activity for four months by the sport's governing body which also ruled he could not play in Uruguay's next nine competitive games, immediately ending his involvement in the World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Carlos Pazos

Uruguay's fans gather to express solidarity with player Luis Suarez while they await his arrival outside Montemore

2014年 6月 28日 星期六
Uruguay's fans gather to express solidarity with player Luis Suarez while they await his arrival outside Montevideo's Carrasco international airport June 26, 2014. Suarez was hit with the longest ban imposed at a World Cup on Thursday as FIFA threw the book at one of soccer's most talented but controversial players for biting an opponent. Suarez was suspended from all football-related activity for four months by the sport's governing body which also ruled he could not play in Uruguay's next nine competitive games, immediately ending his involvement in the World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Carlos Pazos
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 28日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 25日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 24日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐