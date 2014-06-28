Editor's Choice
Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury mmore
Palestinians wait to see the body of Palestinian militant Osama al-Hosomi during his funeral outside his familmore
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue with the Maracana stadium in the background, in Rio de Jmore
Novak Djokovic from Serbia falls during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon from France at the Wimblemore
A woman carries a baby as she talks with other women talk at a food distribution in Minkaman, Lakes State, Junmore
Children, who fled from the violence in Mosul, play during sunset inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskimore
The victim of a bomb explosion at the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency more
Anti-eviction activists embrace and cry after the eviction of a family in Madrid June 27, 2014. Jorge Manuel Amore
Protesters run in front of an Israeli military bulldozer during clashes with Israeli troops following a protesmore
A military officer from the honour guards adjusts his cap ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Myanmar's Presidenmore
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Grigsby (L) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts' Shane Horton during the second half ofmore
A protester is detained by police officers during a confrontation outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kongmore
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Sanaa, as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest mmore
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip (R) and Sofia Hellqvist look at each other during their news conference where theymore
Kevin Richardson, one of the wrongly convicted "Central Park Five", takes a deep breath as he gets emotional dmore
An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon more
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the more
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Venus Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles tenmore
A boy looks at a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft (foreground) on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur Internatmore
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. Picture taken Jumore
Afghans shout slogans during a protest to support presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, in Kabul June 27, more
Israeli police take up positions in the Israeli-Arab town of Umm el-Fahm, during a demonstration by protestersmore
A bride poses for a photographer on an embankment at the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsmore
Uruguay's fans gather to express solidarity with player Luis Suarez while they await his arrival outside Montemore
