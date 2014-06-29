版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 29日 星期日 23:50 BJT

Brazil's national soccer players celebrate teammate Neymar's (R) decisive goal during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. Also pictured are (L-R) Brazil's Dani Alves, Jo,Marcelo, Hulk and Willian. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Brazil's national soccer players celebrate teammate Neymar's (R) decisive goal during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. Also pictured are (L-R) Brazil's Dani Alves, Jo,Marcelo, Hulk and Willian. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted on Friday to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognised as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but have refused to return to the detention centre. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted on Friday to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognised as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but have refused to return to the detention centre. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Brazil fans celebrate after the team won their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile, at a fan fest in Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Brazil fans celebrate after the team won their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile, at a fan fest in Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A masked pro-Russian separatist looks out from a gate of a captured Ukrainian National Guard compound at the city of Donetsk, June 28, 2014. The sign reads, "Stop! shoot without warning." REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
A masked pro-Russian separatist looks out from a gate of a captured Ukrainian National Guard compound at the city of Donetsk, June 28, 2014. The sign reads, "Stop! shoot without warning." REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A fan of Colombia poses before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
A fan of Colombia poses before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor construction across India where such incidents are commonplace. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor construction across India where such incidents are commonplace. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chile's Gary Medel (R) is comforted by goalkeeper Johnny Herrera after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Chile's Gary Medel (R) is comforted by goalkeeper Johnny Herrera after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Sunday, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Sunday, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pair of children's shoes is seen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from their Central American countries, have been taken for temporary food and shelter after being ordered to appear in immigration court, local media reported. Picture taken June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
A pair of children's shoes is seen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from their Central American countries, have been taken for temporary food and shelter after being ordered to appear in immigration court, local media reported. Picture taken June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants perform stunts in front of St. Isaac's Cathedral during a festival of youth street culture in St.Petersburg, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Participants perform stunts in front of St. Isaac's Cathedral during a festival of youth street culture in St.Petersburg, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People eat at a table lifted 50 meters (160 feet) above the ground on a hazy day in Pudong financial district of Shanghai June 28, 2014. The restaurant planned to serve 14 rounds on the table of 22 seats in the air over three days in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
People eat at a table lifted 50 meters (160 feet) above the ground on a hazy day in Pudong financial district of Shanghai June 28, 2014. The restaurant planned to serve 14 rounds on the table of 22 seats in the air over three days in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people on Saturday and left dozens trapped, highlighting the need for increased monitoring of construction across India where such incidents are common. REUTERS/Babu

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people on Saturday and left dozens trapped, highlighting the need for increased monitoring of construction across India where such incidents are common. REUTERS/Babu
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a cableway over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, June 28, 2014. Nock attempted to walk along the 743 metre long cableway without protection but gave up after 420 metres, for fear of skidding due to the mountain's steep inclination, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a cableway over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, June 28, 2014. Nock attempted to walk along the 743 metre long cableway without protection but gave up after 420 metres, for fear of skidding due to the mountain's steep inclination, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A dead child lies amid debris after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when the car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. There was no immediate report on Syrian state media of the blast. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A dead child lies amid debris after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when the car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. There was no immediate report on Syrian state media of the blast. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (2nd L) fails to save a goal scored by Colombia's James Rodriguez (R), his second goal, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (2nd L) fails to save a goal scored by Colombia's James Rodriguez (R), his second goal, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 6月 29日 星期日
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
