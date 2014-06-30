Editor's choice
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, more
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of the Netherlands kicks a corner flag to celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2014 Wmore
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto ismore
A local resident holds fragments of shrapnel near an apartment damaged by shelling in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraimore
Costa Rica's Waylon Francis (L) and teammate Jose Miguel Cubero embrace after their team won a penalty shootoumore
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glamore
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong garrison soldier stands between dummies during shooting practice onmore
Students at an Islamic boarding school perform prayers at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month more
Brazil soccer fans react as they watch the penalty shootout against Chile during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 more
Fishermen from Ly Son island release miniature fishing boat models with artificial soldiers into the water durmore
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that wasmore
Arjen Robben (L) of the Netherlands reacts after being tackled by Mexico's Miguel Layun during their 2014 Worlmore
A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. Tormore
Israeli civilian security officer Rafi Babyan holds the remains of a rocket that was fired from Gaza and landemore
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore
Chinese women holding toy guns dance to a revolutionary song as part of their daily exercise at a square outsimore
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Imore
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte is shown the red card by referee Benjamin Williams of Australia after receiving two more
Greek fans react as they watch a live broadcast of Greece's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Costa Rica, inmore
Britain's Prince Harry talks to a young motorcyclist during the last day of his tour in Santiago, Chile June 2more
Indian policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) durimore
Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 2more
Guitarist Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi joins country singer Dolly Parton to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Womore
Muslim women discuss the Koran while waiting to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month ofmore
下一个
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.