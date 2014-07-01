版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 20:10 BJT

Flames are seen after a blast on the top floor of the family home of an alleged abductor in the West Bank City of Hebron July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Flames are seen after a blast on the top floor of the family home of an alleged abductor in the West Bank City of Hebron July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Flames are seen after a blast on the top floor of the family home of an alleged abductor in the West Bank City of Hebron July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People wave German flags as they watch Germany play against Algeria during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game, during heavy rain at the Fanmeile public viewing arena in Berlin June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wave German flags as they watch Germany play against Algeria during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 gamore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
People wave German flags as they watch Germany play against Algeria during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game, during heavy rain at the Fanmeile public viewing arena in Berlin June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
France's Blaise Matuidi (14) and Mathieu Valbuena celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Nigeria at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

France's Blaise Matuidi (14) and Mathieu Valbuena celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup round of 16 gammore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
France's Blaise Matuidi (14) and Mathieu Valbuena celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Nigeria at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A layer of foam is seen on the ground as firefighter try to control a fire after oil leaked from a China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) pipeline, in Dalian, Liaoning province early morning July 1, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A layer of foam is seen on the ground as firefighter try to control a fire after oil leaked from a China Natiomore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A layer of foam is seen on the ground as firefighter try to control a fire after oil leaked from a China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) pipeline, in Dalian, Liaoning province early morning July 1, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Oryan Salberg leaves a note on the gravestone of his friend Eric Marsh at the cemetery where the 19 fallen firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew are buried in Prescott, Arizona, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Oryan Salberg leaves a note on the gravestone of his friend Eric Marsh at the cemetery where the 19 fallen firmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Oryan Salberg leaves a note on the gravestone of his friend Eric Marsh at the cemetery where the 19 fallen firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew are buried in Prescott, Arizona, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A woman listens to music as the sun sets as seen between buildings on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman listens to music as the sun sets as seen between buildings on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A woman listens to music as the sun sets as seen between buildings on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children play as they swim among algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Children play as they swim among algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Children play as they swim among algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Militant Islamist fighters travel in a vehicle as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters travel in a vehicle as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Militant Islamist fighters travel in a vehicle as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the June 2014 graduating class of the New York City Police Academy embrace during their graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the June 2014 graduating class of the New York City Police Academy embrace during their graduation more

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Members of the June 2014 graduating class of the New York City Police Academy embrace during their graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
French President Francois Hollande (R) reacts as France team scores a goal against Nigeria in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande (R) reacts as France team scores a goal against Nigeria in their 2014 Worldmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
French President Francois Hollande (R) reacts as France team scores a goal against Nigeria in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 30, 2014. REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 30, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 30, 2014. REUTERS
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanymore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hugo, a 63-year-old Galapagos Tortoise, is enticed out of his enclosure with a carrot fed to him by a keeper before his annual weighing at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby near Sydney, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hugo, a 63-year-old Galapagos Tortoise, is enticed out of his enclosure with a carrot fed to him by a keeper bmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Hugo, a 63-year-old Galapagos Tortoise, is enticed out of his enclosure with a carrot fed to him by a keeper before his annual weighing at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby near Sydney, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of thrmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A stranded dog is seen on the roof of a flooded house in Asuncion June 30, 2014. Parana. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A stranded dog is seen on the roof of a flooded house in Asuncion June 30, 2014. Parana. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A stranded dog is seen on the roof of a flooded house in Asuncion June 30, 2014. Parana. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
An Afghan boy reads the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy reads the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
An Afghan boy reads the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 30日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 29日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 28日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 28日

