Editor's choice
Flames are seen after a blast on the top floor of the family home of an alleged abductor in the West Bank Citymore
People wave German flags as they watch Germany play against Algeria during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 gamore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
France's Blaise Matuidi (14) and Mathieu Valbuena celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup round of 16 gammore
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccmore
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTEmore
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washinmore
A layer of foam is seen on the ground as firefighter try to control a fire after oil leaked from a China Natiomore
Oryan Salberg leaves a note on the gravestone of his friend Eric Marsh at the cemetery where the 19 fallen firmore
A woman listens to music as the sun sets as seen between buildings on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014more
Children play as they swim among algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/more
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Militant Islamist fighters travel in a vehicle as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syrmore
Members of the June 2014 graduating class of the New York City Police Academy embrace during their graduation more
A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30more
French President Francois Hollande (R) reacts as France team scores a goal against Nigeria in their 2014 Worldmore
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Cenmore
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanymore
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slavimore
Hugo, a 63-year-old Galapagos Tortoise, is enticed out of his enclosure with a carrot fed to him by a keeper bmore
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of thrmore
A stranded dog is seen on the roof of a flooded house in Asuncion June 30, 2014. Parana. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
An Afghan boy reads the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kamore
下一个
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.