版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 19:40 BJT

Editor's choice

A Jewish woman prays during the joint funeral of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. Tens of thousands of mourners joined in an outpouring of national grief at the burial of three Israeli teenagers, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, whose kidnapping and killing Israel blamed on the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. The Islamist group has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the disappearance of the students as they hitchhiked near a Jewish settlement on June 12 nor in the cross-border rocket salvos from Gaza. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Jewish woman prays during the joint funeral of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the omore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A Jewish woman prays during the joint funeral of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. Tens of thousands of mourners joined in an outpouring of national grief at the burial of three Israeli teenagers, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, whose kidnapping and killing Israel blamed on the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. The Islamist group has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the disappearance of the students as they hitchhiked near a Jewish settlement on June 12 nor in the cross-border rocket salvos from Gaza. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
1 / 24
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong, in what could be the biggest challenge to Chinese Communist Party rule in more than a decade. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong, in what could be the biggest challenge to Chinese Communist Party rule in more than a decade. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 24
Argentine soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentine soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland on a large more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Argentine soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 24
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round omore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 24
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. The Qide Education Center is a military-style boot camp which offers treatment for internet addiction. As growing numbers of young people in China immerse themselves in the cyber world, spending hours playing games online, worried parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush addiction. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Centmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. The Qide Education Center is a military-style boot camp which offers treatment for internet addiction. As growing numbers of young people in China immerse themselves in the cyber world, spending hours playing games online, worried parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush addiction. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 24
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During thmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 24
Former New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, dubbed by local media as the "Cannibal Cop," and his mother Elizabeth Valle leave the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Lower Manhattan July 1, 2014. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan threw out the conviction of Valle, 30, for plotting to kidnap, kill and cook women after federal public defenders argued that the U.S. Constitution grants people the right to fantasize, free from government interference. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, dubbed by local media as the "Cannibal Cop," and his mothemore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Former New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, dubbed by local media as the "Cannibal Cop," and his mother Elizabeth Valle leave the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Lower Manhattan July 1, 2014. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan threw out the conviction of Valle, 30, for plotting to kidnap, kill and cook women after federal public defenders argued that the U.S. Constitution grants people the right to fantasize, free from government interference. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defense Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defenmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defense Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 24
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) perform in a play at a military training camp in Ras al-Ain city in Hasakah province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) perform in a play at a military training camp in more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) perform in a play at a military training camp in Ras al-Ain city in Hasakah province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade inmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 24
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage (L) and another member of his group turn their backs as the European anthem is played during the inaugural session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage (L) and another member of his group turn their backs as the Emore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage (L) and another member of his group turn their backs as the European anthem is played during the inaugural session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
11 / 24
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanymore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 24
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slavimore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
13 / 24
President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a stamore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 24
USA fans Cole Coscino (L), 17, and Mary Emma Meyer, 17, hug after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

USA fans Cole Coscino (L), 17, and Mary Emma Meyer, 17, hug after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during the more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
USA fans Cole Coscino (L), 17, and Mary Emma Meyer, 17, hug after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 24
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in Canada's official colors, red and white, for Canada Day in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in Canada's official colors, red and white, for Canada Day in Rio more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in Canada's official colors, red and white, for Canada Day in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
16 / 24
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives with police by car at the financial investigation unit in Paris to be presented to a judge late July 1, 2014. Former French President Sarkozy was held for questioning for 15 hours over suspicions he used his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives with police by car at the financial investigation unit in Parimore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives with police by car at the financial investigation unit in Paris to be presented to a judge late July 1, 2014. Former French President Sarkozy was held for questioning for 15 hours over suspicions he used his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 24
Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, distanced himself from his co-defendant, saying the two had not been together for the whole evening when the crime took place. Sollecito, convicted alongside Knox of the murder in 2009 and cleared on appeal four years later, was re-convicted in January this year after a retrial and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is currently appealing against the verdict. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, distanced himself from his co-defendant, saying the two had not been together for the whole evening when the crime took place. Sollecito, convicted alongside Knox of the murder in 2009 and cleared on appeal four years later, was re-convicted in January this year after a retrial and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is currently appealing against the verdict. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
18 / 24
A pitch invader runs alongside the ball during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A pitch invader runs alongside the ball during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.Smore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A pitch invader runs alongside the ball during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
19 / 24
Argentina soccer fans celebrate as they travel on a train towards the Corinthians arena at the Luz Station before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Argentina soccer fans celebrate as they travel on a train towards the Corinthians arena at the Luz Station befmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Argentina soccer fans celebrate as they travel on a train towards the Corinthians arena at the Luz Station before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 24
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) and Valon Behrami (R) react after Argentina's Angel Di Maria scored a goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) and Valon Behrami (R) react after Argentina's Angel Di Maria scored a gmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) and Valon Behrami (R) react after Argentina's Angel Di Maria scored a goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
21 / 24
A view of the cathedral building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A view of the cathedral building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A view of the cathedral building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 24
A protester holds her smartphone displaying the phrase "NO WAR" at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to expand Japan's military role in front of Abe's official residence in Tokyo July 1, 2014. Abe's cabinet adopted a resolution dropping a ban that has kept the military from fighting overseas since World War Two, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera confirmed, a dramatic step away from post-war pacifism and a political victory for the conservative premier. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A protester holds her smartphone displaying the phrase "NO WAR" at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester holds her smartphone displaying the phrase "NO WAR" at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to expand Japan's military role in front of Abe's official residence in Tokyo July 1, 2014. Abe's cabinet adopted a resolution dropping a ban that has kept the military from fighting overseas since World War Two, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera confirmed, a dramatic step away from post-war pacifism and a political victory for the conservative premier. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
23 / 24
A Muslim Rohingya boy living in Malaysia rests on the floor after classes at a private school for Rohingya children, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A Muslim Rohingya boy living in Malaysia rests on the floor after classes at a private school for Rohingya chimore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A Muslim Rohingya boy living in Malaysia rests on the floor after classes at a private school for Rohingya children, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 1日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 30日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 6月 28日

精选图集

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐