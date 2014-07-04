Editor's choice
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, anmore
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstratorsmore
Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Bemore
Specialist Geoffrey Friedman reacts to the Dow Jones industrials average passing 17,000 on the floor of the Nemore
Tin Tin Kyaw (3rd R) cries near the body of her husband Soe Min, a 51-year-old man who was killed in a recent more
Horses cross a pasture as the Butts fire burns above Snell Valley, California July 3, 2014. The fire has scorcmore
A beggar prays in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fasting month of Rammore
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweetmore
Hamas' armed wing spokesman speaks during a news conference in Gaza City July 3, 2014. The spokesman said Isramore
Men rest as others arrive to pray inside Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fastinmore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Rmore
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with themore
Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 3,more
Supporters of Egypt's former president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas during clashes with police in Cairo, Jumore
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in tmore
A worker paints waterproofing on the facade of a residential building in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China Jumore
Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastemore
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residentialmore
Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi, India Julymore
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Bamore
A drained pond sits surrounded by scorched land after the the Butts fire burned through Snell Valley, Californmore
A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Limore
A Shi'ite Muslim girl takes part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi, more
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REmore
