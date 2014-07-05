Editor's Choice
Brazil's David Luiz (R) consoles Colombia's James Rodriguez after their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Cmore
A masked Palestinian youth looks on from atop a pole during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair inmore
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Eamore
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield by a protester (hand on L) while attemptinmore
A man sleeps with his "songkok", a cap traditionally worn by Muslim men in Southeast Asia, over his face aftermore
Valery, 63, looks out of a window of his apartment, which was damaged by shelling, in Slaviansk in eastern Ukrmore
Germany players celebrate their victory near France's Eliaquim Mangala and Antoine Griezmann at the end of themore
A protester is detained by police during clashes in Skopje July 4, 2014. Police in Macedonia fired teargas andmore
A man looks out from a broken glass window after an explosion near a mosque in Karachi July 4, 2014. Accordingmore
Brazil's Maicon (L) is challenged by Colombia's Victor Ibarbo during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer more
Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastemore
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes placemore
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residentialmore
Young players of Planaltina football club adjust the net on the goalpost before training in Planaltina July 3,more
Nuns from the enclosed monastery of Imaculada Conceicao celebrate Brazil's victory as they watch on televisionmore
A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Limore
France team fans wave flags as they gathe to watch the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match between Franmore
Gilles of Binche surround a performer dressed as witch as they take part in a procession during the annual medmore
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Bamore
Brazil's Neymar grimaces as he lies on the ground injured after a challenge by Colombia's Camilo Zuniga duringmore
Palestinians carry the body of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair during his funeral in Shuafat, an Arab suburb more
Brazil's David Luiz celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals more
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.