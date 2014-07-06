Editor's Choice
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) fights for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel (L) and Toby Alderweireld during tmore
A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what womore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Police officers hold back fans after severalmore
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives off the track during the final practice session ahemore
Tim Krul of the Netherlands is hugged by coach Louis van Gaal after making the match winning penalty save in tmore
Indonesian presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gestures as he delivers a speech to his supporters at Gmore
Ukrainian soldiers check a destroyed armoured vehicle at a Ukrainian Army checkpoint in the outskirts of the emore
Goalkeeper Tim Krul of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after the penalty shootout in the 2014 World more
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic kisses the winner's trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, while posing for photogrmore
Children, who are internally displaced due to the fighting between rebels and the forces of Syrian President Bmore
Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar waits to be airlifted home from Brazil's training camp inmore
Afghan policemen stand at the site of burning fuel trucks after an overnight attack by the Taliban on the outsmore
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands (R) falls after a challenge by Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (C) and Michael Umana more
Workers carefully unload 21-foot crocodile robot "Longlong" from the roof of a van, after it reaches Crocodilemore
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a free kick during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Argentina and Belgmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Lmore
Argentina's players celebrate past Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) after winning their 2014 World Cup quarter-more
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish nortmore
Argentina's players celebrate their win against Belgium after their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasimore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.