Editor's choice
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stammore
Tariq Khdeir is greeted by his mother after being released from jail in Jerusalem July 6, 2014. An Israeli judmore
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washinmore
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Novak Djokovic of Serbia eats some grass after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles fmore
Soldiers wave during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defense detachment on Ung Isletmore
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second 201 km smore
A participant gets a shower after a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern Gmore
A man suffering from a stab wound receives medical aid, as police officers hold back fans during a public scremore
Lotus F1 team driver Pastor Maldonado goes off the track after colliding with Sauber driver Esteban Guitiererrmore
People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pampmore
Two horses fight during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedmore
Women take a shower next to mannequins wearing Brazil's national soccer team jerseys, and masks and blindfoldsmore
Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the centemore
Volunteer firefighters extinguish a forest fire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 6, 2014. REUmore
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches to hit a return during his men's singles final tennis match against Novakmore
A woman stands outside a partly destroyed house after gunmen attacked a Hindi village, near Kenya's coastal tomore
Indonesian presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo runs on the stage after delivering a speech in front ofmore
A Muslim worshiper prays after attending early morning prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Wazmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ymore
Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galimore
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that imore
Participants lie in the mud to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade,more
Belgium's Prince Amedeo kisses his wife Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein at the end of their wedding ceremonmore
下一个
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.