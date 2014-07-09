版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 9日 星期三 20:40 BJT

Editor's choice

U.S. President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, Colorado July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, Colorado July 8, 2more

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, Colorado July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 24
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germanymore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 24
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah take down a large portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai before a gathering in Kabul July 8, 2014. Abdullah told thousands of supporters he was the winner of last month's run-off election, putting himself on a collision course with his arch-rival, Ashraf Ghani. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah take down a large portrait of Afghan President Hmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah take down a large portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai before a gathering in Kabul July 8, 2014. Abdullah told thousands of supporters he was the winner of last month's run-off election, putting himself on a collision course with his arch-rival, Ashraf Ghani. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 24
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemen in May 2014, is seen July 8, 2014. The left page shows diagrams depicting various types of ambushes. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemen in May 2014, is seen July 8, 2014. The left page shows diagrams depicting various types of ambushes. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil
Close
4 / 24
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 9, 2014. At least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv were shot down mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 9, 2014. At leasmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 9, 2014. At least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv were shot down mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 24
Museum worker Brittany Janaszak cleans a 94-foot-long blue whale model at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York July 8, 2014. Installed in 1969, the 21,000 pound life-size blue whale model made of fiberglass and polyurethane is based on a female blue whale found in 1925, a museum press release said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Museum worker Brittany Janaszak cleans a 94-foot-long blue whale model at the American Museum of Natural Histomore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Museum worker Brittany Janaszak cleans a 94-foot-long blue whale model at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York July 8, 2014. Installed in 1969, the 21,000 pound life-size blue whale model made of fiberglass and polyurethane is based on a female blue whale found in 1925, a museum press release said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 24
A runner (partially obscured on L), is gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. This runner was identified by the website sanfermin.com as Bill Hillman, co-author with John Hemingway, of the book "How to Survive the Running of the Bulls". The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner (partially obscured on L), is gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull more

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A runner (partially obscured on L), is gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. This runner was identified by the website sanfermin.com as Bill Hillman, co-author with John Hemingway, of the book "How to Survive the Running of the Bulls". The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
7 / 24
A girl stands between her parents as they vote in Indonesia's presidential election at a polling station in Ranai on the island of Natuna July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest between the old guard who flourished under decades of autocratic rule and a new breed of politician that has emerged in the fledgling democracy. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A girl stands between her parents as they vote in Indonesia's presidential election at a polling station in Ramore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A girl stands between her parents as they vote in Indonesia's presidential election at a polling station in Ranai on the island of Natuna July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest between the old guard who flourished under decades of autocratic rule and a new breed of politician that has emerged in the fledgling democracy. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
8 / 24
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2more

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 24
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir more

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 24
Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad. Though instability continues to plague Pakistan and many areas are dominated by social conservatism, some of the country's more affluent residents have worked to fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves. Pictures of men and women taking part in all sorts of activities and professions - from being a pilates instructor, to a textile retail entrepreneur, to a member of a rock band - offer a different view of Pakistan to images of conflict that often make the news. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamamore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad. Though instability continues to plague Pakistan and many areas are dominated by social conservatism, some of the country's more affluent residents have worked to fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves. Pictures of men and women taking part in all sorts of activities and professions - from being a pilates instructor, to a textile retail entrepreneur, to a member of a rock band - offer a different view of Pakistan to images of conflict that often make the news. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 24
Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July 9, 2014. Four cars fell into the pit and one was left stuck on the edge of a railing as the ground sunk, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July more

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July 9, 2014. Four cars fell into the pit and one was left stuck on the edge of a railing as the ground sunk, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
12 / 24
Marine rescue workers from Sea World attempt to help a juvenile humpback whale stranded at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast, in Queensland July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Marine rescue workers from Sea World attempt to help a juvenile humpback whale stranded at Palm Beach on the Gmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Marine rescue workers from Sea World attempt to help a juvenile humpback whale stranded at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast, in Queensland July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Close
13 / 24
Brazil's David Luiz (L) is consoled by teammate Thiago Silva after their loss to Germany in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Brazil's David Luiz (L) is consoled by teammate Thiago Silva after their loss to Germany in their 2014 World Cmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Brazil's David Luiz (L) is consoled by teammate Thiago Silva after their loss to Germany in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
14 / 24
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourthmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 24
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko donates blood for the wounded participants of the military operation against separatists in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko donates blood for the wounded participants of the military opmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko donates blood for the wounded participants of the military operation against separatists in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 24
A Brazil fan cries as she watches the 2014 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany at a fan area in Brasilia, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazil fan cries as she watches the 2014 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany at a fan area in Brmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A Brazil fan cries as she watches the 2014 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany at a fan area in Brasilia, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 24
A man stands in front of the skyline after a rainy day in Toronto, Canada July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man stands in front of the skyline after a rainy day in Toronto, Canada July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A man stands in front of the skyline after a rainy day in Toronto, Canada July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 24
Brazil's David Luiz (L) and Luiz Gustavo react after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazil's David Luiz (L) and Luiz Gustavo react after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany amore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Brazil's David Luiz (L) and Luiz Gustavo react after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 24
A man carries a Palestinian girl, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house, into a hospital in Gaza City July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A man carries a Palestinian girl, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house,more

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A man carries a Palestinian girl, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house, into a hospital in Gaza City July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Close
20 / 24
A Bosnian woman cries while leaning on a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2014. The bodies of the 173 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be transported to the memorial center in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian woman cries while leaning on a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A Bosnian woman cries while leaning on a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2014. The bodies of the 173 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be transported to the memorial center in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
21 / 24
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
22 / 24
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characmore

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
23 / 24
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 8日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 7日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 6日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 5日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐