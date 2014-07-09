Editor's choice
U.S. President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, Colorado July 8, 2more
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germanymore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah take down a large portrait of Afghan President Hmore
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemore
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 9, 2014. At leasmore
Museum worker Brittany Janaszak cleans a 94-foot-long blue whale model at the American Museum of Natural Histomore
A runner (partially obscured on L), is gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull more
A girl stands between her parents as they vote in Indonesia's presidential election at a polling station in Ramore
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2more
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir more
Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamamore
Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July more
Marine rescue workers from Sea World attempt to help a juvenile humpback whale stranded at Palm Beach on the Gmore
Brazil's David Luiz (L) is consoled by teammate Thiago Silva after their loss to Germany in their 2014 World Cmore
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourthmore
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko donates blood for the wounded participants of the military opmore
A Brazil fan cries as she watches the 2014 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany at a fan area in Brmore
A man stands in front of the skyline after a rainy day in Toronto, Canada July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brazil's David Luiz (L) and Luiz Gustavo react after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany amore
A man carries a Palestinian girl, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house,more
A Bosnian woman cries while leaning on a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srmore
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characmore
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
下一个
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.