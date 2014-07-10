版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 19:50 BJT

Editor's choice

Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 24
Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi more

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
2 / 24
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July more

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
3 / 24
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako as he poses for a photo at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan June 23, 2014. In July 2011, nearly four months after the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered a series of catastrophic failures at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Hamako Watanabe returned to her still-radioactive hilltop home, doused herself in kerosene and set herself on fire. She left no suicide note, but her husband Mikio, who discovered her charred body, says plant operator Tokyo Electric is directly responsible. A district court in Fukushima is expected to rule in late August on Watanabe's lawsuit, which Tokyo Electric (Tepco) is contesting. Watanabe's house is still in an exclusion zone, where traffic is restricted to former residents and decontamination crews and he regularly commutes to maintain the empty home. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako as he poses for a photo at his home at Yamakiya distrimore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako as he poses for a photo at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan June 23, 2014. In July 2011, nearly four months after the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered a series of catastrophic failures at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Hamako Watanabe returned to her still-radioactive hilltop home, doused herself in kerosene and set herself on fire. She left no suicide note, but her husband Mikio, who discovered her charred body, says plant operator Tokyo Electric is directly responsible. A district court in Fukushima is expected to rule in late August on Watanabe's lawsuit, which Tokyo Electric (Tepco) is contesting. Watanabe's house is still in an exclusion zone, where traffic is restricted to former residents and decontamination crews and he regularly commutes to maintain the empty home. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 24
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying at a rate the U.S. government says is economically unsustainable. Honey bees pollinate plants that produce about a quarter of the food consumed by Americans, including apples, watermelons and beans. A lawsuit has now been filed by environmental groups in the United States seeking an injunction restricting the approval of a controversial class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or 'neonics'. These pesticides have become a subject of scrutiny in Europe and the United States as concern has mounted that they harm honeybees and other pollinators. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to anothermore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying at a rate the U.S. government says is economically unsustainable. Honey bees pollinate plants that produce about a quarter of the food consumed by Americans, including apples, watermelons and beans. A lawsuit has now been filed by environmental groups in the United States seeking an injunction restricting the approval of a controversial class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or 'neonics'. These pesticides have become a subject of scrutiny in Europe and the United States as concern has mounted that they harm honeybees and other pollinators. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 24
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 24
A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad andmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 24
Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against Argentina, atmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Close
8 / 24
Pavel Gubarev, one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, speaks during a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pavel Gubarev, one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, speaks during a news confemore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Pavel Gubarev, one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, speaks during a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
9 / 24
A view shows damage in a studio after an artillery shell landed on Benghazi TV's (BTV) roof, in Benghazi July 9, 2014. The station said there were no casualties, and it was unknown who was responsible. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A view shows damage in a studio after an artillery shell landed on Benghazi TV's (BTV) roof, in Benghazi July more

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A view shows damage in a studio after an artillery shell landed on Benghazi TV's (BTV) roof, in Benghazi July 9, 2014. The station said there were no casualties, and it was unknown who was responsible. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 24
Bosnian women cry near a coffin of their relative, one of the 173 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 9, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 173 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony. Their bodies were found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bosnian women cry near a coffin of their relative, one of the 173 coffins of newly identified victims from themore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Bosnian women cry near a coffin of their relative, one of the 173 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 9, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 173 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony. Their bodies were found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 24
Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de Fmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
12 / 24
Palestinians run following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi

Palestinians run following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Palestinians run following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Close
13 / 24
Free Syrian Army fighters sit in a shelter in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighters sit in a shelter in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters sit in a shelter in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
14 / 24
Argentina fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Mooca neighborhood bar in Sao Paulo, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Argentina fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match between Argentinamore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Argentina fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Mooca neighborhood bar in Sao Paulo, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 24
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. Rmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 24
Argentina's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch with Robin van Persie (L) and Jordy Clasie (R) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Argentina's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch with Robin van Persie (L) and Jordy Clasie (R) of the Netherlands dmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Argentina's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch with Robin van Persie (L) and Jordy Clasie (R) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 24
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto talks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Bogor July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest between the old guard who flourished under decades of autocratic rule and a new breed of politician that has emerged in the fledgling democracy. Only the third direct election for president in the world's fourth-most populous nation, the contest pits former special forces general Prabowo Subianto against Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who have been running neck-and-neck in opinion polls. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto talks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Bogmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto talks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Bogor July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest between the old guard who flourished under decades of autocratic rule and a new breed of politician that has emerged in the fledgling democracy. Only the third direct election for president in the world's fourth-most populous nation, the contest pits former special forces general Prabowo Subianto against Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who have been running neck-and-neck in opinion polls. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 24
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (R) appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (R) appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end omore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (R) appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 24
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of members of Hamad family in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of members of Hamad family in the town of Beit Hanoun in the nomore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of members of Hamad family in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 24
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka Jumore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 24
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashmore

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 24
Mannequins are seen in the Arena Modna Kuca clothing factory in the Adriatic town of Pula, Croatia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Mannequins are seen in the Arena Modna Kuca clothing factory in the Adriatic town of Pula, Croatia July 1, 201more

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Mannequins are seen in the Arena Modna Kuca clothing factory in the Adriatic town of Pula, Croatia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
23 / 24
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen more

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 9日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 8日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 7日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 6日

精选图集

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐