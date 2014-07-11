版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 19:55 BJT

Editor's choice

Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing to Gaza to allow wounded Palestinians to receive medical care in Egypt. Under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Cairo has secured closures on the Gaza border, increasing economic pressure on Hamas from a long-running Israeli blockade. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing to Gaza to allow wounded Palestinians to receive medical care in Egypt. Under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Cairo has secured closures on the Gaza border, increasing economic pressure on Hamas from a long-running Israeli blockade. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 24
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying at a rate the U.S. government says is economically unsustainable. Honey bees pollinate plants that produce about a quarter of the food consumed by Americans, including apples, watermelons and beans. A lawsuit has now been filed by environmental groups in the United States seeking an injunction restricting the approval of a controversial class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or 'neonics'. These pesticides have become a subject of scrutiny in Europe and the United States as concern has mounted that they harm honeybees and other pollinators. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after tmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying at a rate the U.S. government says is economically unsustainable. Honey bees pollinate plants that produce about a quarter of the food consumed by Americans, including apples, watermelons and beans. A lawsuit has now been filed by environmental groups in the United States seeking an injunction restricting the approval of a controversial class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or 'neonics'. These pesticides have become a subject of scrutiny in Europe and the United States as concern has mounted that they harm honeybees and other pollinators. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 24
An attendant cleans the carpet next to U.S. and Chinese national flags before a news conference for the 6th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant cleans the carpet next to U.S. and Chinese national flags before a news conference for the 6th romore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An attendant cleans the carpet next to U.S. and Chinese national flags before a news conference for the 6th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 24
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armored vehicle at a position about 60 km from the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armored vehicle at a position about 60 km from the eastern Ukrainian citmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armored vehicle at a position about 60 km from the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 24
Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in old Dhaka, Bangladesh July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in olmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in old Dhaka, Bangladesh July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Close
5 / 24
Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio dmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua
Close
6 / 24
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 24
Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house wmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 24
Buddhist monks sit on the grass as they pray in front of the Royal Palace during a ceremony in Phnom Penh July 10, 2014. A three-day royal procession to take the remains of late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk from the cremation site to the Royal Palace began on Thursday. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Buddhist monks sit on the grass as they pray in front of the Royal Palace during a ceremony in Phnom Penh Julymore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Buddhist monks sit on the grass as they pray in front of the Royal Palace during a ceremony in Phnom Penh July 10, 2014. A three-day royal procession to take the remains of late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk from the cremation site to the Royal Palace began on Thursday. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
9 / 24
A man rests near ballot boxes at Bendungan Hilir in Jakarta, Indonesia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man rests near ballot boxes at Bendungan Hilir in Jakarta, Indonesia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A man rests near ballot boxes at Bendungan Hilir in Jakarta, Indonesia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 24
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming romore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
11 / 24
A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 175 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony. Their bodies were found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacrmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 175 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony. Their bodies were found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 24
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal migrants crossing the border from Mexico in recent months. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal migrants crossing the border from Mexico in recent months. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 24
Illegal migrants from Guatemala who are deported from the U.S. arrive at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, July 10, 2014. A flight carrying 126 illegal Guatemalan migrants, including 90 women and 36 men, arrived at La Aurora airport after they were sent back from the U.S., according to immigration authorities. A growing wave of families and unaccompanied minors fleeing Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are streaming by the thousands into the United States by way of human trafficking networks through Mexico. REUTERS/Pakal Koban

Illegal migrants from Guatemala who are deported from the U.S. arrive at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Illegal migrants from Guatemala who are deported from the U.S. arrive at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, July 10, 2014. A flight carrying 126 illegal Guatemalan migrants, including 90 women and 36 men, arrived at La Aurora airport after they were sent back from the U.S., according to immigration authorities. A growing wave of families and unaccompanied minors fleeing Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are streaming by the thousands into the United States by way of human trafficking networks through Mexico. REUTERS/Pakal Koban
Close
14 / 24
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrikmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 24
An elderly woman cheers as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Reims July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

An elderly woman cheers as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de Fmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An elderly woman cheers as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Reims July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 24
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. Activists said the crater was caused by barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. Activists said the crmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. Activists said the crater was caused by barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
17 / 24
Bengal tigers play in a pool of water at the zoo in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Bengal tigers play in a pool of water at the zoo in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines July 11, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Bengal tigers play in a pool of water at the zoo in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
18 / 24
U.S. President Barack Obama bumps fists with the cashier after paying for his order at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama bumps fists with the cashier after paying for his order at Franklin Barbecue in Aumore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
U.S. President Barack Obama bumps fists with the cashier after paying for his order at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 24
A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolizing the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolizing the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cupmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolizing the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Close
20 / 24
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning airmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
21 / 24
A man gestures as he climbs a bonfire on the Shankill Road in West Belfast July 10, 2014. The bonfire will be set alight on Friday, ahead of theTwelfth of July celebrations held by members of the Orange Order. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man gestures as he climbs a bonfire on the Shankill Road in West Belfast July 10, 2014. The bonfire will bemore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A man gestures as he climbs a bonfire on the Shankill Road in West Belfast July 10, 2014. The bonfire will be set alight on Friday, ahead of theTwelfth of July celebrations held by members of the Orange Order. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
22 / 24
A 3-year-old boy is seen stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine as firefighters carry out rescue operations in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. The firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while playing inside the washing machine, by tearing apart the machine and cutting the cylinder open, local media reported. The boy did not sustain any injuries, the report added. REUTERS/Stringer

A 3-year-old boy is seen stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine as firefighters carry out rescue operationmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A 3-year-old boy is seen stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine as firefighters carry out rescue operations in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. The firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while playing inside the washing machine, by tearing apart the machine and cutting the cylinder open, local media reported. The boy did not sustain any injuries, the report added. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 24
Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and head match analyst Urs Siegenthaler (L) walk on the beach in front of team Germany's base camp Campo Bahia, in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and head match analyst Urs Siegenthaler (L) walk on the beach in front of teamore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and head match analyst Urs Siegenthaler (L) walk on the beach in front of team Germany's base camp Campo Bahia, in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 10日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 9日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 8日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 7日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐