图片 | 2014年 7月 12日 星期六 14:55 BJT

An Israeli soldier somersaults from an armoured personnel carrier (APC) stationed on a field outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
An Israeli soldier somersaults from an armoured personnel carrier (APC) stationed on a field outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near the coffin of a relative, one of the 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near the coffin of a relative, one of the 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pro-Russian separatist Arsene Pavlov, call sign "Motorola", and his bride Elena kiss during a marriage ceremony in the registry office of the city of Donetsk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Pro-Russian separatist Arsene Pavlov, call sign "Motorola", and his bride Elena kiss during a marriage ceremony in the registry office of the city of Donetsk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
A protester holds a Palestinian flag and shouts anti-Israel slogans during a protest calling for an end to the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli embassy in Amman July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
A protester holds a Palestinian flag and shouts anti-Israel slogans during a protest calling for an end to the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli embassy in Amman July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (2nd R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Havana July 11, 2014.REUTERS

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (2nd R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Havana July 11, 2014.REUTERS
Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Robert Cerantonio (C), an Australian national and a Muslim convert, is escorted by police intelligence upon arrival at the domestic airport in Manila July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Robert Cerantonio (C), an Australian national and a Muslim convert, is escorted by police intelligence upon arrival at the domestic airport in Manila July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Ukrainian army soldier from battalion "Aydar" guards local residents as they leave the village of Metalist near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Ukrainian army soldier from battalion "Aydar" guards local residents as they leave the village of Metalist near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry looks at his watch and jokes about the time as he is greeted by Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) while arriving for a dinner at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry looks at his watch and jokes about the time as he is greeted by Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) while arriving for a dinner at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A native Brazilian attends a news conference of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
A native Brazilian attends a news conference of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L,front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L,front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman sporting a gag protests against a new law for policing demonstrations, in central Madrid July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
A woman sporting a gag protests against a new law for policing demonstrations, in central Madrid July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Reese Hoffa of the U.S. competes in the men's Shot Put during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Reese Hoffa of the U.S. competes in the men's Shot Put during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik of Slovakia holds up and kisses the Stanley Cup during the trophy tour at the Pohoda music festival in his hometown of Trencin, north of Bratislava, July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik of Slovakia holds up and kisses the Stanley Cup during the trophy tour at the Pohoda music festival in his hometown of Trencin, north of Bratislava, July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A Palestinian protester (bottom) uses a sling shot to propel stones towards Israeli border policemen during clashes following a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

2014年 7月 12日 星期六
A Palestinian protester (bottom) uses a sling shot to propel stones towards Israeli border policemen during clashes following a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
2014年 7月 11日
2014年 7月 10日
2014年 7月 9日
