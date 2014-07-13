Editor's Choice
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cumore
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Palestinian youth puts up a Palestinian flag over the rubble of a mosque, which police said was destroyed inmore
A Ranger soldier (R) walks past an oil tanker, after it skidded and crashed on the side grill of a bridge, in more
A Palestinian reacts in front of a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industmore
Fans watch as Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands (L) fights for the ball with Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 Worldmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks next to Afghan presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai andmore
Brazil's Hulk (L) and Neymar talk to Thiago Silva (R) during injury time at the 2014 World Cup third-place plamore
Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during their 2014 Worlmore
A women and a child sit near a grave during the inhumation of the coffin containing the body of teenage migranmore
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the women's high jump during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting atmore
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth more
BC Lions' wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (L) gets tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' defensive back Rod Wimore
Firefighters carry a sniffing dog up a ladder to help them search for victims trapped under the rubble after bmore
Germany's coach Joachim Loew plays with a ball during a training session in Rio de Janeiro July 12, 2014, aheamore
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade walk across a field near central Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REmore
Brazil's Neymar reacts after his team lost their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against the Netherlands atmore
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Sweilem, whom medics said was killed atmore
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum (not pictured) of the Netherlandmore
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
