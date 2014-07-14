版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 22:37 BJT

Editor's Choice

The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killemore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 24
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy, Julmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 24
Germany's Mario Goetze (2nd R) scores a goal past Argentina's Martin Demichelis (L), Ezequiel Garay (2nd L) and goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time in their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Germany's Mario Goetze (2nd R) scores a goal past Argentina's Martin Demichelis (L), Ezequiel Garay (2nd L) anmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Germany's Mario Goetze (2nd R) scores a goal past Argentina's Martin Demichelis (L), Ezequiel Garay (2nd L) and goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time in their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 24
Israeli soldiers stand atop a tank at a staging area, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers stand atop a tank at a staging area, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Israeli soldiers stand atop a tank at a staging area, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 24
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Argentina's Lionel Messi shake hands after receiving the Golden Glove and Golden Ball awards respectively, after their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Argentina's Lionel Messi shake hands after receiving the Golden Glove anmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Argentina's Lionel Messi shake hands after receiving the Golden Glove and Golden Ball awards respectively, after their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 24
A shell crater is seen as Ukrainian serviceman guards a car with sappers, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A shell crater is seen as Ukrainian serviceman guards a car with sappers, in the eastern Ukrainian village of more

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
A shell crater is seen as Ukrainian serviceman guards a car with sappers, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 24
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deroue (R) after they crashed during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit in the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deromore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deroue (R) after they crashed during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit in the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 24
A relative of Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an more

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
A relative of Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the 2014 World Cup final betweenmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 24
Argentina fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Argentina fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Gmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Argentina fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 24
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at thmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
11 / 24
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their 2014 World Cup final at the Mmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 24
Contestants adjust their traditional attire before going on stage for the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba, South Sudan, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Contestants adjust their traditional attire before going on stage for the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty conmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Contestants adjust their traditional attire before going on stage for the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba, South Sudan, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
13 / 24
Stewards carry a supporter off the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Stewards carry a supporter off the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the more

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Stewards carry a supporter off the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 24
Germany's soccer players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's soccer players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the 2014 World Cup final between Germany anmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Germany's soccer players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 24
An Indian policeman keeps a vigil through the window of a residential building next to the Martyrs' graveyard, during Martyrs' Day in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman keeps a vigil through the window of a residential building next to the Martyrs' graveyard,more

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
An Indian policeman keeps a vigil through the window of a residential building next to the Martyrs' graveyard, during Martyrs' Day in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 24
Pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsarev attends a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsarev attends a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in tmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsarev attends a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
17 / 24
Palestinians stand amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in amore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Palestinians stand amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 24
A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the Smore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
19 / 24
School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 24
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
21 / 24
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined more

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
22 / 24
Palestinians look at a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, as they stand in front of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, as they stand in front omore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Palestinians look at a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, as they stand in front of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
23 / 24
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, wrestles a steer to win the steer wrestling event during the final day of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, wrestles a steer to win the steer wrestling event during the final day ofmore

2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, wrestles a steer to win the steer wrestling event during the final day of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 12日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 11日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 10日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐