版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 20:00 BJT

Editor's Choice

Israeli soldiers sleep on the ground next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) outside the central Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers sleep on the ground next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) outside the central Gaza Strimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israeli soldiers sleep on the ground next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) outside the central Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 24
An Argentine fan stands between policemen as they gather to welcome their team outside the Argentine Football Association (AFA) after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An Argentine fan stands between policemen as they gather to welcome their team outside the Argentine Football more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Argentine fan stands between policemen as they gather to welcome their team outside the Argentine Football Association (AFA) after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 24
Nine-year-old Palestinian girl Maryam Al-Masri, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, listens to her grandmother as she lies on a bed while receiving treatment at a hospital in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Nine-year-old Palestinian girl Maryam Al-Masri, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Nine-year-old Palestinian girl Maryam Al-Masri, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, listens to her grandmother as she lies on a bed while receiving treatment at a hospital in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 24
A runner is gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the Samore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A runner is gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
4 / 24
A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 24
A relative of three Palestinian members of Abu Muamar family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house, looks out of a window as she mourns during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A relative of three Palestinian members of Abu Muamar family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Ismore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A relative of three Palestinian members of Abu Muamar family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house, looks out of a window as she mourns during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 24
Revellers hold up red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, early July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers hold up red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, earlymore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Revellers hold up red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, early July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 24
A woman cries near her house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman cries near her house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Sememore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A woman cries near her house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 24
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 24
French army helicopter approach the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille day parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French army helicopter approach the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille day parade in Paris, France, July 14, more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
French army helicopter approach the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille day parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 24
People look through the wreckage of the headquarters of Yemen's Islamist Islah party in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People look through the wreckage of the headquarters of Yemen's Islamist Islah party in the northwestern city more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
People look through the wreckage of the headquarters of Yemen's Islamist Islah party in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 24
An Israeli soldier checks the barrel of a tank at a military staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier checks the barrel of a tank at a military staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip Julymore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli soldier checks the barrel of a tank at a military staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
12 / 24
Fans throng a street along the river Spree in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Steffi Loos

Fans throng a street along the river Spree in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad asmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Fans throng a street along the river Spree in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Steffi Loos
Close
13 / 24
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armoured vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armoured vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria, Julymore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armoured vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 24
Tiger Woods of the U.S. stands on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tiger Woods of the U.S. stands on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championshimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Tiger Woods of the U.S. stands on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 24
An Afghan policeman is seen through the broken windows of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman is seen through the broken windows of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Afghan policeman is seen through the broken windows of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
16 / 24
A man arranges a box containing signatures of South Koreans petitioning for the enactment of a special law after the mid-April Sewol ferry disaster, at Yeouido Park in Seoul July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man arranges a box containing signatures of South Koreans petitioning for the enactment of a special law aftmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A man arranges a box containing signatures of South Koreans petitioning for the enactment of a special law after the mid-April Sewol ferry disaster, at Yeouido Park in Seoul July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 24
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as it is seen from Weehawken during a summer storm over New York, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as it is seen from Weehawken during a summer storm over more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as it is seen from Weehawken during a summer storm over New York, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 24
Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of evemore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 24
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles on his way to win the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles on his way to win the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de Frmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles on his way to win the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
20 / 24
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
21 / 24
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Koreanmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
22 / 24
Reverend Kat Campion-Spall of St Mary's church in Merton weeps after the Synod session which approved the consecration of women bishops, in York, Britain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Reverend Kat Campion-Spall of St Mary's church in Merton weeps after the Synod session which approved the consmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Reverend Kat Campion-Spall of St Mary's church in Merton weeps after the Synod session which approved the consecration of women bishops, in York, Britain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
23 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a pomore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 14日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 12日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 11日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐