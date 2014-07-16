Editor's Choice
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gmore
Residents walk beside a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered the coastal bmore
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Rumore
Fans enjoy the atmosphere during celebrations to mark Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile'more
An Afghan policeman is seen through the broken windows of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb more
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy poses for photographers on the first rest day of the Tour de Francemore
Workers paint an exterior wall of a power plant in Beijing, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) as it more
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya, July 15, 2014. REUTEmore
People stand with umbrellas during a rainstorm along the 43rd street at Times Square in New York July 15, 2014more
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on more
Palestinians look around a house which police said was targeted in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City July 16, 2more
Aerial view of a house in it's compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campmore
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washimore
An Afghan man walks next to the cracked side window of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb in more
Germany's Lukas Podolski, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Oezil (L-R) pose for a 'selfie' with the World Cup trophy dmore
National League outfielder Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is unable to catch a ball hit for a triple bmore
A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk, Ukraine, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Honmore
Items belonging to immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are shown inside the McAllen more
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew and members of Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad applaud fans during celmore
Young surfers, nicknamed 'grommets' in local surfing parlance, wait for their friends to finish a post-sunset more
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun, locally called Glenda, batteredmore
A Palestinian boy carries his belongings as he walks inside his family's house which police said was targeted more
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.