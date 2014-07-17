Editor's Choice

版本:
A Palestinian woman cries inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman cries inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib, Syria, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib, Syria, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally name Typhoon Glenda) battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila, Philippines, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally name Typhoon Glenda) battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila, Philippines, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Shi'ite volunteers take part in a training session in Najaf, Iraq, July 16, 2014. Tens of thousands of Shi'ite volunteers have been mobilized since Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric issued a call to arms in response to the lightning offensive led by the Islamic State, a hardline Sunni group. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite volunteers take part in a training session in Najaf, Iraq, July 16, 2014. Tens of thousands of Shi'ite volunteers have been mobilized since Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric issued a call to arms in response to the lightning offensive led by the Islamic State, a hardline Sunni group. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun (known locally as Glenda) in the coastal town of Bacoor, Cavite, southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun (known locally as Glenda) in the coastal town of Bacoor, Cavite, southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A severely malnourished child is measured at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) feeding centre in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan,July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A severely malnourished child is measured at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) feeding centre in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan,July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Schoolchildren walk through an alley after attending private tuition at a slum in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Schoolchildren walk through an alley after attending private tuition at a slum in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer serves a ball to U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn during a promotional tennis event on the Aletsch glacier at the Jungfraujoch, Switzerland, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer serves a ball to U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn during a promotional tennis event on the Aletsch glacier at the Jungfraujoch, Switzerland, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in a checkpoint in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in a checkpoint in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
John Daly of the U.S. putts on the putting green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

John Daly of the U.S. putts on the putting green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, east of Tel Aviv, after Khenin was killed on Tuesday when a short-range rocket landed near the border with Gaza, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, east of Tel Aviv, after Khenin was killed on Tuesday when a short-range rocket landed near the border with Gaza, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man identified as Nikos Maziotis, a prominent member of a guerrilla group, lies on the pavement after a shootout in Athens, Greece, July 16, 2014. Greek police shot and wounded Maziotis after a chase and gunfight in central Athens on Wednesday in which a policeman and two tourists were also injured. REUTERS/Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi

A man identified as Nikos Maziotis, a prominent member of a guerrilla group, lies on the pavement after a shootout in Athens, Greece, July 16, 2014. Greek police shot and wounded Maziotis after a chase and gunfight in central Athens on Wednesday in which a policeman and two tourists were also injured. REUTERS/Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he takes the stand before delivering joint statements with Italy's Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini during their meeting in Jerusalem July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he takes the stand before delivering joint statements with Italy's Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini during their meeting in Jerusalem July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool
A worker cleans rocks stained by an oil spill at Cabron beach, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria July 16, 2014. The origin of the oil spill is still unknown. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A worker cleans rocks stained by an oil spill at Cabron beach, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria July 16, 2014. The origin of the oil spill is still unknown. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A new volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" embraces his girlfriend after a ceremony where he took an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev July 16, 2014. The volunteer would shortly head to eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A new volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" embraces his girlfriend after a ceremony where he took an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev July 16, 2014. The volunteer would shortly head to eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man, who is hoping to cross into Egypt, shouts as he holds his passport and other family members' passports while he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man, who is hoping to cross into Egypt, shouts as he holds his passport and other family members' passports while he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun, locally called Glenda, battered the capital, metro Manila, Philippines, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun, locally called Glenda, battered the capital, metro Manila, Philippines, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
AT-3 jet trainer aircraft perform during an air force drill at Chingchuankang Air Force Base in Taichung, central Taiwan, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

AT-3 jet trainer aircraft perform during an air force drill at Chingchuankang Air Force Base in Taichung, central Taiwan, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
