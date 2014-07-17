Editor's Choice
A Palestinian woman cries inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, imore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib, Syria, July 1more
People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locamore
Shi'ite volunteers take part in a training session in Najaf, Iraq, July 16, 2014. Tens of thousands of Shi'itemore
Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two cmore
A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and more
A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar more
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, more
A severely malnourished child is measured at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) feedimore
The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
Schoolchildren walk through an alley after attending private tuition at a slum in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2014more
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer serves a ball to U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn during a promotional tennis event omore
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Youmore
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he more
John Daly of the U.S. putts on the putting green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championshimore
An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, easmore
A man identified as Nikos Maziotis, a prominent member of a guerrilla group, lies on the pavement after a shoomore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he takes the stand before delivering joint statements wimore
A worker cleans rocks stained by an oil spill at Cabron beach, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria July 1more
A new volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" embraces his girlfriend after a ceremony where he tmore
A man, who is hoping to cross into Egypt, shouts as he holds his passport and other family members' passports more
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun, more
AT-3 jet trainer aircraft perform during an air force drill at Chingchuankang Air Force Base in Taichung, centmore
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.