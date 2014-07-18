Editor's choice
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlememore
An Israeli rocket is fired into the northern Gaza Strip July 17 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian reacts as he looks at the bodies of two boys and a man from Nutaiz family, who medics said were more
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Romore
An Israeli tank performs a maneuver after the end of a five-hour humanitarian truce, near the border with the more
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustainmore
Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, durmore
Afghan policemen take their positions at the site of an attack in Kabul July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flighmore
A trader watches his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermmore
Relatives tie Tingting to her bed during a bout of seizure at home in Linyi, Shandong province, China July 15,more
A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun, (locally named Glenda) in Bamore
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy early July 18, 2014. REUTERmore
Flares fired by the Israeli military are seen above the northern Gaza Strip, after a five-hour humanitarian trmore
People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locamore
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at the Planalto Palace before a more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back) and other high-ranked officials observe a minute of silence for victimore
Belongings are strewn about in a building that police said was damaged by an overnight Israeli air strike thatmore
A man looks at an installation of keys, used in Stasi police barracks, by Sonya Schoenberger, that is installemore
A Bulgarian border policeman is seen through a barbed wire fence on the Bulgarian-Turkish border July 17, 2014more
"The Ninth Wave," an art piece by Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang, docks along the Huangpu River as part of the 20more
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Bmore
Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo dmore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Remore
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.