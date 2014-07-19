Editor's Choice
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a vimore
A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried intmore
Israeli tanks manoeuvre outside the northern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel intensified its land offensive imore
Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo dmore
An Ottawa Redblacks helmet sits on the field after the team defeated the Toronto Argonauts in their CFL footbamore
Malaysian Siti Dina weeps after seeing her daughter's name on the list of passengers on board Malaysia Airlinemore
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel stepped up its grounmore
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun himore
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito dives as she competes in the women's 10m platform final during the 19th FINA Diving more
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Bmore
Residents look at a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) battermore
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen imore
A model walks off stage in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Weekmore
Ian Poulter of England hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the British Open Champiomore
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Tymore
Liu Ling, whose husband was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, cries during more
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Brandon Banks (L) avoids the tackle of Calgary Stampeders' Maalik Bomar during the first hmore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daugmore
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Romore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.