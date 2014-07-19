版本:
中国
2014年 7月 19日 星期六

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. Israeli forces on Saturday pressed ahead with a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants kept firing rockets deep into Israel's heartland, pushing the death toll past 300 in almost two weeks of conflict. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. Israeli forces on Saturday pressed ahead with a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants kept firing rockets deep into Israel's heartland, pushing the death toll past 300 in almost two weeks of conflict. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli tanks manoeuvre outside the northern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel intensified its land offensive in Gaza with artillery, tanks and gunboats on Friday and warned it could "significantly widen" an operation Palestinian officials said was killing ever greater numbers of civilians. The Israeli land advance followed 10 days of barrages against Gaza from air and sea, hundreds of rockets fired by Hamas into Israel and failed attempts by Egypt, a broker of ceasefires in previous Israeli-Palestinian flare-ups, to secure a truce. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Israeli tanks manoeuvre outside the northern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel intensified its land offensive in Gaza with artillery, tanks and gunboats on Friday and warned it could "significantly widen" an operation Palestinian officials said was killing ever greater numbers of civilians. The Israeli land advance followed 10 days of barrages against Gaza from air and sea, hundreds of rockets fired by Hamas into Israel and failed attempts by Egypt, a broker of ceasefires in previous Israeli-Palestinian flare-ups, to secure a truce. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo during the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo during the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Ottawa Redblacks helmet sits on the field after the team defeated the Toronto Argonauts in their CFL football game in Ottawa July 18, 2014. The game was the first regular season home game for the new CFL franchise team. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
An Ottawa Redblacks helmet sits on the field after the team defeated the Toronto Argonauts in their CFL football game in Ottawa July 18, 2014. The game was the first regular season home game for the new CFL franchise team. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Malaysian Siti Dina weeps after seeing her daughter's name on the list of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH17 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The United States believes a surface-to-air missile brought down the Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board, an incident that sharply raises the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels. Her daughter Shelisa Zaini, Shelisa's Dutch husband and their three children were on board the plane en-route to Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Malaysian Siti Dina weeps after seeing her daughter's name on the list of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH17 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The United States believes a surface-to-air missile brought down the Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board, an incident that sharply raises the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels. Her daughter Shelisa Zaini, Shelisa's Dutch husband and their three children were on board the plane en-route to Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza early on Friday pounding targets with artillery fire and using tanks and infantry to battle Hamas fighters. Orange flashes illuminated the eastern Gaza Strip as Israeli gunboats off the Mediterranean coast fired shells and tracer bullets, and helicopters fired across the border. Hamas fired rockets back into Israel towards the southern towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon. Palestinian health officials said 23 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its ground offensive against the densely-populated strip of 1.8 million Palestinians on Thursday. Israel said one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza early on Friday pounding targets with artillery fire and using tanks and infantry to battle Hamas fighters. Orange flashes illuminated the eastern Gaza Strip as Israeli gunboats off the Mediterranean coast fired shells and tracer bullets, and helicopters fired across the border. Hamas fired rockets back into Israel towards the southern towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon. Palestinian health officials said 23 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its ground offensive against the densely-populated strip of 1.8 million Palestinians on Thursday. Israel said one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. REUTERS/Stringer
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito dives as she competes in the women's 10m platform final during the 19th FINA Diving World Cup at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito dives as she competes in the women's 10m platform final during the 19th FINA Diving World Cup at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organisers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organisers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Residents look at a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. Residents in the Philippines on Friday repaired houses and began assessing damage to infrastructure, after Typhoon Rammasun swept across the country. At least 54 people have died, and three are reported missing, disaster officials said. Typhoon Rammasun, which is packing winds of up to 180 kmph (112 mph), is expected to make landfall between the two Chinese provinces of Hainan and Guangdong on Friday afternoon, China's National Meteorological Centre said on its website. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Residents look at a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. Residents in the Philippines on Friday repaired houses and began assessing damage to infrastructure, after Typhoon Rammasun swept across the country. At least 54 people have died, and three are reported missing, disaster officials said. Typhoon Rammasun, which is packing winds of up to 180 kmph (112 mph), is expected to make landfall between the two Chinese provinces of Hainan and Guangdong on Friday afternoon, China's National Meteorological Centre said on its website. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen in the background, from the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen in the background, from the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
A model walks off stage in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A model walks off stage in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ian Poulter of England hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Ian Poulter of England hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Liu Ling, whose husband was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, cries during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into Thursday's shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. The loss of MH17 is the second devastating blow for Malaysia Airlines this year, following the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370 in March, which vanished with 239 passengers and crew on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Liu said she "felt more terrible after hearing about Thursday's incident and is now more certain that MH370 did not crash because the downed MH17 showed how a crash should look like". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Liu Ling, whose husband was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, cries during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into Thursday's shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. The loss of MH17 is the second devastating blow for Malaysia Airlines this year, following the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370 in March, which vanished with 239 passengers and crew on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Liu said she "felt more terrible after hearing about Thursday's incident and is now more certain that MH370 did not crash because the downed MH17 showed how a crash should look like". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Brandon Banks (L) avoids the tackle of Calgary Stampeders' Maalik Bomar during the first half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Brandon Banks (L) avoids the tackle of Calgary Stampeders' Maalik Bomar during the first half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza early on Friday pounding targets with artillery fire and using tanks and infantry to battle Hamas fighters. Orange flashes illuminated the eastern Gaza Strip as Israeli gunboats off the Mediterranean coast fired shells and tracer bullets, and helicopters fired across the border. Hamas fired rockets back into Israel towards the southern towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon. Palestinian health officials said 23 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its ground offensive against the densely-populated strip of 1.8 million Palestinians on Thursday. Israel said one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. Israel stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza early on Friday pounding targets with artillery fire and using tanks and infantry to battle Hamas fighters. Orange flashes illuminated the eastern Gaza Strip as Israeli gunboats off the Mediterranean coast fired shells and tracer bullets, and helicopters fired across the border. Hamas fired rockets back into Israel towards the southern towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon. Palestinian health officials said 23 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its ground offensive against the densely-populated strip of 1.8 million Palestinians on Thursday. Israel said one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
