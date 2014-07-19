Liu Ling, whose husband was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, cries during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into Thursday's shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. The loss of MH17 is the second devastating blow for Malaysia Airlines this year, following the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370 in March, which vanished with 239 passengers and crew on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Liu said she "felt more terrible after hearing about Thursday's incident and is now more certain that MH370 did not crash because the downed MH17 showed how a crash should look like". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

