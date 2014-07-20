ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Palestinians and medics work to evacuate a man buried in sand after what police said was an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. Israeli soldiers in tanks and bulldozers dug in across a mile-wide strip of Gaza's eastern frontier on Saturday as Palestinian officials said military strikes had killed more than 300 people, most of them civilians. Israel launched a ground offensive on Thursday after 10 days of air and naval barrages.The military said its engineers were concentrating on a buffer-zone 2.5 km (1.5 mile) wide and were looking to destroy tunnels and concealed rocket launch pads dug by Gaza's dominant Hamas Islamists after the last big flare-up of violence in 2012. Palestinian militants also fired at least 18 rockets into Israel on Saturday, killing a man and wounding four people, including two children, in the southern town of Dimona, police said. REUTERS/Thaer Abu Reyash

