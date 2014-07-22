版本:
中国
2014年 7月 22日 星期二

Dana, the sister of Israeli soldier Tsafrir Bar-Or, mourns during his funeral in Holon near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Dana, the sister of Israeli soldier Tsafrir Bar-Or, mourns during his funeral in Holon near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province, Syria, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province, Syria, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A soldier of People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands inside a tank in a drill during a organized media tour at a PLA engineering school in Beijing, China, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A soldier of People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands inside a tank in a drill during a organized media tour at a PLA engineering school in Beijing, China, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
The pack rides along a tree-lined road during the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Lucon, France, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
The pack rides along a tree-lined road during the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Lucon, France, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A wreckage of a burnt aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A wreckage of a burnt aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A pro-Russian separatist shows members of the media a black box belonging to Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, before its handover to Malaysian representatives, in Donetsk, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A pro-Russian separatist shows members of the media a black box belonging to Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, before its handover to Malaysian representatives, in Donetsk, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nicolas Limbach of Germany celebrates the victory after competing against Woo Young Won of South Korea in the men's team sabre final match at the World Fencing Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Nicolas Limbach of Germany celebrates the victory after competing against Woo Young Won of South Korea in the men's team sabre final match at the World Fencing Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Bulgarian police officers surround a house as Roma people stand on the roof to protest against the demolition of the house in a Roma suburb in the city of Stara Zagora July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Bulgarian police officers surround a house as Roma people stand on the roof to protest against the demolition of the house in a Roma suburb in the city of Stara Zagora July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers shout as they hold guns and practice in a drill during a organized media tour at a PLA engineering school in Beijing, China, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers shout as they hold guns and practice in a drill during a organized media tour at a PLA engineering school in Beijing, China, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Israeli police officers detain a protester suspected of throwing stones during a protest by Israeli Arabs in the northern city of Nazareth, against Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Israeli police officers detain a protester suspected of throwing stones during a protest by Israeli Arabs in the northern city of Nazareth, against Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A father and his two sons have their heads shaven as part of a ritual after what they say was fulfillment of their wishes during the Aadi Krithigai festival celebrations at a temple in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A father and his two sons have their heads shaven as part of a ritual after what they say was fulfillment of their wishes during the Aadi Krithigai festival celebrations at a temple in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A worker rests on vermicelli inside a factory in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A worker rests on vermicelli inside a factory in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Uighur children play with a Han man on a train from Shanghai to Xingjiang, China, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Uighur children play with a Han man on a train from Shanghai to Xingjiang, China, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers demonstrate dancing robots designed by cadets from a PLA engineering school, during an organised media tour at the academy in Beijing, China, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers demonstrate dancing robots designed by cadets from a PLA engineering school, during an organised media tour at the academy in Beijing, China, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts for gallantry in Afghanistan, while in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts for gallantry in Afghanistan, while in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
