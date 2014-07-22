Editor's Choice
Dana, the sister of Israeli soldier Tsafrir Bar-Or, mourns during his funeral in Holon near Tel Aviv, Israel, more
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabmore
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot Julymore
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hammore
A soldier of People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands inside a tank in a drill during a organized media tour at amore
The pack rides along a tree-lined road during the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race betweemore
A wreckage of a burnt aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya, July 21, more
A pro-Russian separatist shows members of the media a black box belonging to Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, bemore
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli more
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italmore
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neimore
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nicolas Limbach of Germany celebrates the victory after competing against Woo Young Won of South Korea in the more
An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Bulgarian police officers surround a house as Roma people stand on the roof to protest against the demolition more
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospitmore
Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in more
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers shout as they hold guns and practice in a drill during a organized medmore
Israeli police officers detain a protester suspected of throwing stones during a protest by Israeli Arabs in tmore
A father and his two sons have their heads shaven as part of a ritual after what they say was fulfillment of tmore
A worker rests on vermicelli inside a factory in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/more
Uighur children play with a Han man on a train from Shanghai to Xingjiang, China, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Somore
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers demonstrate dancing robots designed by cadets from a PLA engineering smore
President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts for gallantry more
