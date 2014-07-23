Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 23日 星期三 21:19 BJT

A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Palestinian woman walks past the rubble of a residential building, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
A Palestinian woman walks past the rubble of a residential building, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Munna Kuvar, 105, lies on a bed as she is comforted by relatives at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Munna Kuvar, 105, lies on a bed as she is comforted by relatives at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Israeli tank manoeuvres in a field outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
An Israeli tank manoeuvres in a field outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Andy Lewis of the USA, also known as "Mr. Slackline" walks on the thin slackline between buildings in central Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2014. Lewis walked the distance between a rooftop and the 55th floor of another building in just over an hour in what organizers said was the world record breaking free solo slacklining event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Andy Lewis of the USA, also known as "Mr. Slackline" walks on the thin slackline between buildings in central Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2014. Lewis walked the distance between a rooftop and the 55th floor of another building in just over an hour in what organizers said was the world record breaking free solo slacklining event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Palestinian gunman fires in the air during the funeral of Mahmoud al-Shawamrah in the West Bank town of Al-Ram near Jerusalem July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
A Palestinian gunman fires in the air during the funeral of Mahmoud al-Shawamrah in the West Bank town of Al-Ram near Jerusalem July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a team of Malaysian air crash investigators inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a team of Malaysian air crash investigators inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2014.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2014.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Larisa Korobeynikova (L) of Russia competes against Elisa Di Francisca of Italy in the women's team foil final match at the World Fencing Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Larisa Korobeynikova (L) of Russia competes against Elisa Di Francisca of Italy in the women's team foil final match at the World Fencing Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Israeli soldiers,wounded during an offensive in Gaza, board a helicopter for evacuation near the border with central Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yossi Aloni

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Israeli soldiers,wounded during an offensive in Gaza, board a helicopter for evacuation near the border with central Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yossi Aloni
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour, Italy, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour, Italy, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
NBA basketball player LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers uses a fan's phone to take a selfie during a promotional event in Hong Kong, China, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
NBA basketball player LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers uses a fan's phone to take a selfie during a promotional event in Hong Kong, China, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Friends and relatives of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Friends and relatives of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas, Venezuela, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas, Venezuela, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian parliamentary deputies tussle during a session in Parliament in Kiev July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Ukrainian parliamentary deputies tussle during a session in Parliament in Kiev July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Tosta, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, shakes off water after a swim in the sea during the hot summer day by Brighton pier in southern England July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Tosta, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, shakes off water after a swim in the sea during the hot summer day by Brighton pier in southern England July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip in Israel, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip in Israel, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Palestinian men taking refuge from fighting in the northern Gaza Strip sleep in a United Nations school in Jabaliya, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
Palestinian men taking refuge from fighting in the northern Gaza Strip sleep in a United Nations school in Jabaliya, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 7月 23日 星期三
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
