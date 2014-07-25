Editor's Choice

People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militanmore

People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

