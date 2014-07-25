Editor's Choice
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the hmore
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestiniamore
Zawrina Hattu, 52, lies on her bed in a village at Maungdaw June 6, 2014. Hattu has been stricken with illnessmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the more
A woman holds prayer beads, as she pays her respects to the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashmore
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5kmmore
Varda (2nd R), the mother of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sundaymore
Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko performs with the ribbon during women's rhythmic gymnastics team competition at more
A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Umore
Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diegomore
Leonid Razvozhayev, co-defendant of opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov, gestures from the defendants cage durinmore
Members of Vila Franca forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugalmore
Palestinians weep after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinianmore
A man covers himself with a plastic to protect him from rain in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 24, more
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza Cimore
The design of the Scottish flag is seen painted on the nails of Scotland's cyclist Ellie Richardson as she warmore
Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Pmore
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014. REUTEmore
A diver swims next to a replica of the Northern Adriatic amphoras in Historical Underwater Park in Mali Losinjmore
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 2more
Dutch Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast as a hearse carrying the remains of victims ofmore
People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militanmore
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTEmore
Alexandros Axiotis of Zambia is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 100m breaststroke heats dumore
