Editor's Choice

中国
2014年 7月 26日 星期六

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward Israeli troops during clashes, at a protest against Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward Israeli troops during clashes, at a protest against Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Laura Halford of Wales jumps during her hoop routine as she competes in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Laura Halford of Wales jumps during her hoop routine as she competes in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army organised tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army organised tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains during the 19th stage of theTour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains during the 19th stage of theTour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on the phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the terms of a ceasefire in Israel's fight against Islamist militants in Gaza, from his hotel suite in Cairo July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pool

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on the phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the terms of a ceasefire in Israel's fight against Islamist militants in Gaza, from his hotel suite in Cairo July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pool
Pro-Palestine demonstrators shout slogans as they wave a Palestinian flag in protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Pro-Palestine demonstrators shout slogans as they wave a Palestinian flag in protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Patricia Bezzoubenko of Canada performs during her ribbon routine as she competes in the rhythmic Gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Patricia Bezzoubenko of Canada performs during her ribbon routine as she competes in the rhythmic Gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Security forces and experts gather at the site of a bomb attack in the town of Betong, which is popular with tourists from nearby Malaysia July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Security forces and experts gather at the site of a bomb attack in the town of Betong, which is popular with tourists from nearby Malaysia July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Balloons fly during the 32nd annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Balloons fly during the 32nd annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view is seen of the "Brodsky Rotunda" installation, which was created for the Archstoyanie Festival near the village of Nikola-Lenivets, south-west from Moscow, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
A general view is seen of the "Brodsky Rotunda" installation, which was created for the Archstoyanie Festival near the village of Nikola-Lenivets, south-west from Moscow, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 25, 2014. Russia will mark the Navy Day on July 27. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 25, 2014. Russia will mark the Navy Day on July 27. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
