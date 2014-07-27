Editor's Choice
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed houses in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heamore
A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of more
An explosion during an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip is pictured from the Israeli border with Gazamore
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison amore
Marin County firefighter Brett Grayson watches out for hotspots in a vineyard, as the fast-moving wildfire calmore
Zack Davies of Wales (L) lands a punch on Thabiso Dlamini of Swaziland during their men's light welterweight bmore
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stagmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) provides field guidance during his visit to the Wonsan Shoe Factory in thimore
Protesters gather at Place de la Republique during a banned demonstration in support of Gaza in central Paris,more
Palestinians walk through Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air smore
A Palestinian woman looks at a shrapnel-scarred wall at the hospital in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses saidmore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the palace of Caserta, former residences of the Royal House of Bourbon, bemore
Pharaoh Haywood plays with his daughter Isis, 2, of Sacramento, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsmore
Ruan Snyman of South Africa (in blue) is thrown by Martin Rygielski of Canada during their men's +100kg weightmore
Marie-Julie Malboeuf of Canada lifts during the women's 58kg weightlifting competition at the 2014 Commonwealtmore
Silver medallist Francesca Jones of Wales competes in the ball competition of the individual apparatus final imore
George and Angela Dyczynski sit on a piece of wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during themore
A Palestinian woman reacts as she stands next to her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses saidmore
下一个
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.