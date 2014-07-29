Editor's Choice
A Palestinian firefighter participates in efforts to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnessemore
A soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) frisks a Muslim child before allowing entrymore
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, more
Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honour, together with a boy, offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presmore
An Israeli soldier rides atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) past dried sunflowers after crossing back inmore
A damaged building is pictured after clashes between rival militias, in an area at Alswani road in Tripoli, Limore
Pakistanis take a fairground ride during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, July 29, 2014. REUTEmore
A woman is reflected in a window during prayer services for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in the Queens bomore
Police take up positions behind anti-riot shields as protesters try to remove a police barricade while Philippmore
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July more
Muslim women listen to a speech by Imam after having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the last day of thmore
Protesters react as they are hosed by a water cannon as Philippine President Benigno Aquino delivers his fifthmore
Austrian police officers evict a squatter from an occupied house in the Leopoldstadt area, in Vienna, Austria,more
An Israeli soldier attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Liad Lavi, who died after succumbing to wounds he sumore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits with her husband Prince William, and Britain's Prince Harry as they reacmore
An Israeli soldier stands at a staging area after crossing back into Israel from Gaza July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bmore
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolatimore
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sri Lanka's cricket team members appeal for an unsuccessful wicket of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (top, 3rd more
A collapsed roof with damaged automobiles at a car workshop on Herman Street, after a rare tornado in Revere, more
An Israeli soldier holds a weapon atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) after crossing back into Israel fromore
A Palestinian father reacts at the Shifa hospital morgue after his son was killed in an explosion that medics more
A worker cuts a tree from on top of a storm-damaged car on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 201more
Palestinian children look at the scene of an explosion at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/more
