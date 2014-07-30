Editor's Choice
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidamore
A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike atmore
A U.S. Marine braces against the rotor wash as President Barack Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter to meemore
Israeli soldiers mourn next to the grave of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi during his funeral in Tel Aviv, Israemore
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. formore
Palestinian children play on a mini ferris wheel along a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip Julymore
Dominic Aguilera slides down a hand rail into a parking structure outside Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as wamore
Palestinians look at the bodies of people, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospitamore
Youths run along sand dunes during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Parmore
A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street with others after heavy monsoon rains in the wmore
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk, Ukraine, July 29, 2014. REUTERSmore
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi,more
A demonstrator blocks a street with burning tires during a protest against fuel price hikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Jmore
Palestinians search for victims as people gather atop the remains of a house, which witnesses said was destroymore
Frank Baines of Scotland performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the team apparatus final of the artmore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade stand in a circle at a staging area before entering Gaza from Israel more
Sycerika McMahon of Northern Ireland is seen underwater as she takes the start for the women's 400m Freestyle more
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, Indian - Administered Kashmir,more
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grasslandmore
A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he tries to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnesses saimore
Israeli soldiers patrol outside the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Britain's Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwemore
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUmore
Pope Francis uses an incense burner to bless the coffin of Italian cardinal Francesco Marchisano during a funemore
